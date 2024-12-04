Florida Studio Theatre Announcs Three New Plays for 2025 Stage III Series Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is set to ignite the 2025 Stage III Series with three compelling and daring plays that promise to challenge, entertain, and provoke thought. Known for pushing boundaries and offering audiences unique, offbeat experiences, FST's Stage III Series returns to its Bowne's Lab Theatre with an electrifying lineup: Advice by Brent Askari, Bad Books by Sharyn Rothstein, and Shedding a Skin by Amanda Wilkin.

“Stage III is one of the most loved programs at FST and certainly has the most loyal following,” said Richard Hopkins, FST's Producing Artistic Director. “Stage III is where FST puts the ‘funk' in ‘funky.' It's the place where we can produce controversial plays, and the offbeat ones. You can always find something unusual at Stage III in Bowne's Lab.”

The series kicks off on February 5, 2025, with the world premiere of Advice, a razor-sharp comedy from Brent Askari. In this chaotic play, Ron and Joy are stunned when their well-meaning but clueless friend, Gary, lands a book deal for his self-help guide. As they try to talk him out of quitting his job to become a life coach, their efforts unravel hidden secrets, throwing their own relationship into chaotic—and comedic—turmoil. Advice explores ambition, friendship, and the chaos that comes with taking your own advice. Advice, which was developed through FST's staged reading program in 2023, delivers laughs at every twist and turn.

Next up, as a part of its National New Play Network (NNPN) Rolling World Premiere, is Bad Books by Sharyn Rothstein, which begins playing March 5, 2025. What starts as a polite discussion between a mother and a town librarian about a teenager's reading list unexpectedly explodes into a fiery clash of values and beliefs. Spiraling dangerously close to violence, their battle over books becomes a razor-sharp examination of censorship, parenting, and freedom. Equal parts absurdly funny and deeply poignant, this bold new play asks: What does it really mean to protect our children?

Closing out the series is the North American Premiere of Shedding a Skin by Amanda Wilkin, the winner of Soho Theatre's Verity Bargate Award, running from April 2, 2025. When Myah punches her boss in the nose and walks out of a soul-crushing corporate job, her life unravels in ways she never expected. Crashing into the spare room of an older woman with her own hidden wounds, Myah embarks on an unpredictable transformation journey. Filled with raw emotion and poignant story-telling that captures the painful process of letting go, finding connection, and embracing change.

With an ongoing commitment to producing theater that challenges audiences as much as it entertains, FST's Stage III Series is an unmissable opportunity to experience three extraordinary productions for as little as $49. Subscriptions for the 2025 Stage III Series are now available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or through the Box Office at (941) 366-9000.

2025 STAGE III SERIES AT A GLANCE

Advice by Brent Askari | Feb. 5 – Feb. 28, 2025

WORLD PREMIERE

Ron and Joy are stunned when their well-meaning but clueless friend, Gary, lands a book deal for his self-help guide. As they try to talk him out of quitting his job to become a life coach, their efforts unravel hidden secrets, throwing their own relationship into chaotic—and comedic—turmoil. Advice explores ambition, friendship, and the chaos that comes with taking your own advice.

Bad Books by Sharyn Rothstein | Mar. 5 – Mar. 28, 2025

NATIONAL NEW PLAY NETWORK (NNPN) ROLLING WORLD PREMIERE

Torn from today's headlines, what starts as a polite discussion between a mother and a town librarian about a teenager's reading list unexpectedly explodes into a fiery clash of values and beliefs. Spiraling dangerously close to violence, their battle over books becomes a razor-sharp examination of censorship, parenting, and freedom. Equal parts absurdly funny and deeply poignant, this bold new play asks: What does it really mean to protect our children?

Shedding a Skin by Amanda Wilkin | Apr. 2 – Apr. 25, 2025

NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

When Myah punches her boss in the nose and walks out of a soul-crushing corporate job, her life unravels in ways she never expected. Crashing into the spare room of an older woman with her own hidden wounds, Myah embarks on an unpredictable transformation journey. Filled with raw emotion and poignant storytelling, Shedding a Skin captures the painful process of letting go, finding connection, and embracing change.

