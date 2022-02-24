Faith Lutheran Church Announces Retirement of Music Director Joseph Holt

Dr. Joseph Holt will be stepping down as music director of Faith Lutheran Church in Sarasota. He will assume the role of artist in residence for the church, effective March 1, 2022.

"In the past decade, Dr. Holt has supported the musical life at Faith Lutheran and contributed to the overall spiritual health of the church with a dedication to excellence as a musician that is his trademark," says Pastor Eric Olsen. "During his tenure, he successfully directed the choir and designed unique performances at the church, including appearances by The U.S. Army Chorus. He also oversaw Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota's performances at the church, provided musical support during church services with exceptional piano solos and assisted in the transition from interim pastors. We value his service greatly."

Pastor Olsen adds that Holt will remain active in the church as advisor to the music program and will present special projects as artist in residence. Faith Lutheran will be conducting a search for a new music director in the coming months.

Holt indicated his desire to step down from the position in 2021. He and his spouse, Paco, are looking forward to a different role within the community as they start a retirement process from an active working life. He will continue in his role as artistic director for Choral Artists of Sarasota and producer/host for SILL's Music Monday programs.

Faith Lutheran Church is located at 7750 Beneva Road, Sarasota. For more info, call 941-924-4664 or visit www.faithlutheransrq.com.