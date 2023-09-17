FST Opens Its Children's Theatre Series With New Adaptation Of THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is kicking off its 2023-2024 Children's Theatre Series with The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story, a new adaptation of Margery Williams' classic children's story. Adapted by Patrick Flynn, this Helen Hayes Award-nominated play tells a touching tale of love, hardship, and self-acceptance. The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story plays select Saturdays and Sundays starting tonight, September 17 in FST's Keating Theatre.

The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story is part of a four-show subscription package. Also included in the Children's Theatre subscription package is FST's annual holiday show for families, Deck the Halls, a wildly inventive adaptation of the classic fairy tale, Red Riding Hood, and an anthology of award-winning plays written by young playwrights titled The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays. Subscriptions for FST's four-show weekend Children's Series are now on sale for ONLY $20—that's just $5 per show. Single tickets are also available for $10 per ticket. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at the link below and at 941.366.9000.

The Velveteen Rabbit follows a character known as “The Child,” who is, at first, initially disappointed when she gets The Rabbit, a sawdust filled toy, as a gift. But as the pair quest and adventure through The Child's storybooks, both of them grow, change, and care for each other. Over time, they discover that love is the greatest force in the universe and can make impossible things real.

“You don't need a lot of physical things to tell a good story,” said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. “A lot of the magic happens in your imagination. In The Velveteen Rabbit, all The Child needs is a toy rabbit and a book to imagine that the two of them are embarking on exciting, swashbuckling adventures together. I think audience members of all ages will find that inspiring.”

Cast in this show are Julia Cooke (The Child), Lucas Engle (The Skin Horse, The Sheriff's Men, et al.), Audrey Molina (The Rabbit), Emilie Reed (Model Boat, Nana, et al.), and Bri Reilly (Wind-Up Mouse, Timothy the Jointed Wooden Lion, et al.), all members of FST's Acting Apprentice company.

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE*

Sunday, September 17 at 10AM

Saturday, September 23 at 10AM and 12PM

Sunday, October 1 at 10AM

Saturday, October 7 at 10AM and 12PM

Sunday, October 15 at 10AM

*Additional performance dates may be added.

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact— providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 200,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.

Photo by FST