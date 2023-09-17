FST Opens Its Children's Theatre Series With New Adaptation Of THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story plays select Saturdays and Sundays starting tonight, September 17.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards Photo 3 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards
Sarasota Concert Association 2023-2024 Single Tickets on Sale Now Photo 4 Sarasota Concert Association 2023-2024 Single Tickets on Sale Now

FST Opens Its Children's Theatre Series With New Adaptation Of THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is kicking off its 2023-2024 Children's Theatre Series with The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story, a new adaptation of Margery Williams' classic children's story. Adapted by Patrick Flynn, this Helen Hayes Award-nominated play tells a touching tale of love, hardship, and self-acceptance. The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story plays select Saturdays and Sundays starting tonight, September 17 in FST's Keating Theatre.

The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story is part of a four-show subscription package. Also included in the Children's Theatre subscription package is FST's annual holiday show for families, Deck the Halls, a wildly inventive adaptation of the classic fairy tale, Red Riding Hood, and an anthology of award-winning plays written by young playwrights titled The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays. Subscriptions for FST's four-show weekend Children's Series are now on sale for ONLY $20—that's just $5 per show. Single tickets are also available for $10 per ticket. Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at the link below and at 941.366.9000.

The Velveteen Rabbit follows a character known as “The Child,” who is, at first, initially disappointed when she gets The Rabbit, a sawdust filled toy, as a gift. But as the pair quest and adventure through The Child's storybooks, both of them grow, change, and care for each other. Over time, they discover that love is the greatest force in the universe and can make impossible things real.

“You don't need a lot of physical things to tell a good story,” said Caroline Saldivar, FST's Director of Children's Theatre. “A lot of the magic happens in your imagination. In The Velveteen Rabbit, all The Child needs is a toy rabbit and a book to imagine that the two of them are embarking on exciting, swashbuckling adventures together. I think audience members of all ages will find that inspiring.”

Cast in this show are Julia Cooke (The Child), Lucas Engle (The Skin Horse, The Sheriff's Men, et al.), Audrey Molina (The Rabbit), Emilie Reed (Model Boat, Nana, et al.), and Bri Reilly (Wind-Up Mouse, Timothy the Jointed Wooden Lion, et al.), all members of FST's Acting Apprentice company.

 

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE*

Sunday, September 17 at 10AM

Saturday, September 23 at 10AM and 12PM

Sunday, October 1 at 10AM

Saturday, October 7 at 10AM and 12PM

Sunday, October 15 at 10AM

*Additional performance dates may be added.

 

About Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is Sarasota's contemporary theatre. Founded in 1973, FST has grown to a village of five theatres located in the heart of downtown Sarasota. Each theatre is small in size and large in impact— providing intimate and engaging settings for high-quality, professional performances.

Today, FST has established itself as a major force in American Theatre. FST is the largest subscription theatre in the state of Florida and among the largest in the country, serving more than 200,000 live attendees each year across its diverse programs: Mainstage, Cabaret, Stage III, Children's Theatre, The FST School, and New Play Development.

Even with its growth, Florida Studio Theatre remains firmly committed to making the arts accessible and affordable to as many people as possible. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins, FST develops theatre that speaks to our living, evolving, and dynamically changing world. Hip and historical, entertaining and challenging, we are where everyone is welcome to engage in the art of theatre.

Photo by FST




RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Dingbat Theatre Project Presents New Adaptation Of J.M. Barries PETER PAN Photo
Dingbat Theatre Project Presents New Adaptation Of J.M. Barrie's PETER PAN

Dingbat Theatre Project presents a new adaptation of J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan. Join Wendy and Peter on their adventures in Neverland. Tickets available now!

2
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents The Jose Ramirez Band, September 30 Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Presents The Jose Ramirez Band, September 30

The Jose Ramirez Band will return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe with its passionate and soul-infused brand of the blues on September 30. The group has previously played at WBTT – to enthusiastic crowds – in 2021 and 2022.

3
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hosts 24th Anniversary Fall Gala in November Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Hosts 24th Anniversary Fall Gala in November

For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe’s 24th anniversary fall gala, “Groovin’ on the Soul Train 2,” the arts organization will celebrate the music from the #1 television platform for R&B and soul music. Learn more about the event and find out how to attend here!

4
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Opens With Chicago-based Collective NEXUS Chamber Music Photo
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Opens With Chicago-based Collective NEXUS Chamber Music

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota opens its 28th season, Stars Ascending with a concert in the new Sunday Best series presented at First Presbyterian Church. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Flip Side
Florida Studio Theatre (2/07-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Velveteen Rabbit: A Toy Story
Florida Studio Theatre (9/17-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Westminster
Urbanite Theater (3/22-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red Riding Hood
Florida Studio Theatre (1/07-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Judith
Urbanite Theater (1/05-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Creedence Clearwater Remixed!
Florida Studio Theatre (8/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Songs for a New World
Manatee Performing Arts Center (9/14-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take It to the Limit
Florida Studio Theatre (11/29-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays
Florida Studio Theatre (3/30-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FST Improv Presents As Seen on TV: An Improvised Sitcom
BOWNE'S LAB (8/05-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You