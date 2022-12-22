FST Opens 2023 Stage III Series With NNPN Rolling World Premiere Of BABEL

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) kicks off its 2023 Stage III Series with Babel by Jacqueline Goldfinger, a dark comedy probing the world of modern eugenics. In the play's version of the not-so-distant future, expectant parents learn within the first few weeks of pregnancy which traits their child will have and what behaviors it is likely to exhibit. If the parents learn that their future child doesn't have the purest genetic traits, they are encouraged to terminate the pregnancy and start over. Babel follows the extreme lengths two couples go to in order to have a baby. Called "Intriguing from start to finish" by Talkin' Broadway, Babel begins playing January 18 in FST's Bowne's Lab.

Babel is part of a three-show subscription package. Also included in the Stage III subscription package is the Regional Premiere of The Last Match, a fast-paced drama diving into the world of professional tennis, and the World Premiere of Paralyzed, a striking story of fate, guilt, and the power of forgiveness. Subscriptions for all three Stage III shows can be purchased for as little as $49, and single tickets for Babel range from $18-39. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at 941.366.9000.

"Babel is a great way to kick off our Stage III Series because it delves into a fascinating topic, is timely, and will both challenge and entertain audiences," said show director Catherine Randazzo. "After having to cancel last year's production of Babel-along with the rest of our 2022 Stage III Series-due to COVID-related issues, I'm excited to work with the actors to help tell this distinct, personal, and nuanced story."

FST has been integral to the development of Babel, nominating the comedy for the Smith Prize for Political Theatre in 2017. Goldfinger's idea for Babel won the award, and since then, FST has held several private and public readings of the play. FST's production of Babel is the final stop in the play's National New Play Network's (NNPN) Rolling World Premiere, a program that enables playwrights, like Goldfinger, to develop new work with multiple creative teams. Other theatres that participated in Babel's NNPN Rolling World Premiere include Unicorn Theatre, Theatre Exile, Passage Theatre, and Contemporary American Theatre Festival.

"I'm thrilled that Babel has found its way to the FST stage!" said Goldfinger. "This play would not exist without Florida Studio Theatre. They supported me and nurtured the work over several years. It was a formative experience for me as a writer, and I am excited to share our work with FST audiences!"

Anique Clements (The Nether, Kunstler) and Rachel Moulton (Maytag Virgin, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) will play Renee and Dani, respectively, a same-sex couple with a baby on the way.

Lucy Lavely (FST debut) and Tom Patterson (Hand to God, Cherry Docs) play Ann and Jamie, Renee and Dani's best friends who are also expecting. Ann will do whatever it takes to ensure they have a perfect baby, but Jamie doesn't feel quite the same way.

The production's creative team includes Bruce Price and Alex Price (Scenic Design), Mari Taylor Floyd (Costume Design), Louis Vetter Torres (Sound Design), and Nadirah R. Harper (Lighting Design).

FST's production of Babel is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The production is also supported by The Shubert Foundation, Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues, and the National New Play Network. Thank you to our media sponsor, Herald-Tribune Media Group.