Embracing Our Differences Welcomes Kaitlin Yelle to Board of Directors

Dennis McGillicuddy, co-founder and board chair of Embracing Our Differences, recently welcomed Kaitlin Yelle to the organization's board of directors.

Yelle is a financial advisor at RBC Wealth Management and has been a volunteer member of EOD's Ambassador Circle for the past two years. According to McGillicuddy, she made a profound impact in that short amount of time. "Kaitlin raised our corporate sponsorship to a new level," says McGillicuddy. "She's also filled tables at our annual luncheon and led private tours of our Bayfront exhibit year after year. Kaitlin's passion for EOD's mission is absolutely inspiring and energizes us all."

Yelle was born and raised in Sarasota and developed a passion to learn more about culture and community at an early age. After graduating with a degree in architecture from the University of Miami in 2011, she pursued a rare, seven-year opportunity to live and work at an international architecture firm in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As an architect and design manager, she literally helped change the landscape around her. Yelle describes it as a transformative time.

"It was an enlightening experience" she says. "I was suddenly immersed in a culture quite different from my own and was fortunate to develop new friendships easily. Despite the cultural differences, I observed many similarities among my friends and colleagues. Everyone embraced the value of a strong education. They expressed the desire for women to gain more exposure and opportunities in education, employment, and decision-making. And they all wished that children around the world could experience a future of infinite possibility."

Yelle moved back to Sarasota in 2018 and was immediately drawn to Embracing Our Differences. The source of the attraction? "As a mother of two young children born in another country, I appreciate the value of educating our youth through the arts to embrace and celebrate diverse backgrounds," she says. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the leadership of EOD to continue expanding its mission and impact in our region."

After returning to Sarasota, Yelle transitioned from architecture to financial services. The change in career was inspired because she had the "opportunity to join a talented team and distinguished firm where I could expand my knowledge and make a positive impact in the lives of our clients and community."

Yelle is deeply committed to giving back to her community. Along with Embracing Our Differences, she's actively involved with several local non-profit organizations. In her free time, Kaitlin enjoys the arts, traveling, and spending time with her family and two children.

Embracing Our Differences' board of directors includes Dennis McGillicuddy, chair; Graci McGillicuddy, vice-chair; Richard Bergman, secretary/treasurer; and Linda Poteat-Brown, Christina M. de Guia, MD, John Weber, Sarah Wertheimer, Hon. Judge Charles E. Williams, and Kaitlin Yelle.

For more information about Embracing Our Differences, please call 941-404-5710 or visit www.embracingourdifferences.org.