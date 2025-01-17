DIVAS: TIME AFTER TIME Comes to Florida Studio Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Studio Theatre will honor trailblazing female artists with Divas: Time After Time, an exciting cabaret celebrating the women who have captivated the world with their dynamic personalities and fierce vocals. Created by Rebecca Hopkins, Richard Hopkins, and Ben Liebert, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, this original cabaret recognizes the trailblazing women whose songs still influence us. Previews begin on February 12, with the show opening on February 14, 2025, and running through June 22, 2025, in FST’s Court Cabaret.

“This cabaret is a tribute to the incredible women who broke barriers and redefined music with their powerful voices and personalities,” said Rebecca Hopkins, Co-Creator and FST Managing Director. “These songs remind us of their boldness, passion, and enduring influence on audiences everywhere.”

Divas: Time After Time honors the legacies of female artists who pushed the boundaries of their era such as Cher, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion. Filled with hit after hit, this cabaret features record-shattering songs such as “Turn Back Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

“These performers didn’t just sing — they commanded the stage and left an indelible mark on music history,” said Catherine Randazzo, the show’s director and FST Associate Artist. “This cabaret celebrates the artistry and spirit of these divas, who continue to inspire generations with their music and stories.”

The cast features fan-favorite Jannie Jones, returning once more to the FST stage! Jones has appeared in more than 20 productions at FST including Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow, Blue Suede Shoes, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, and The ‘70s: More Than a Decade. She is joined by Dakota Mackey-McGee and Aja Goes, both making their FST debut.

The production’s creative team includes Catherine Randazzo (Director), Jeremy Weinstein (Music Director), Jim Prosser (Pianist), Andrew Gray (Scenic & Lighting Design), Chelsea Allen (Costume Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), and Colbee Dickson (Sound and Light Board Operator).

Get ready to hear these powerful classics in Divas: Time After Time, celebrating the iconic artists who shattered records and expectations. This dynamic cabaret runs from February 12 to June 22, 2025. Previews are February 12 and 13, with opening night on February 14, 2025. Single tickets start at $37.

