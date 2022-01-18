DANCING WITH THE STARS Live Tour 2022 Announces Special Guest Kaitlyn Bristowe From THE BACHELORETTE

America's favorite dance show, Dancing With The Stars-Live Tour 2022 is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season and will be at the Van Wezel on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

The all-new production will feature fan-favorite professional dancers who will thrill audiences with the breathtaking dance styles seen on ABC's hit show Dancing with the Stars. Dancing With The Stars-Live Tour 2022 continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year's state-of-the-art production, audience members will experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in Sarasota.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, and Britt Stewart. Former mirror ball champion Kaitlyn Bristowe, from the Bachelorette will be a special guest along with Season 30 Mirror Ball Champion Iman Shumpert.

Tickets are $47-$102 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.