Clara Reynardus De Villanueva Is Appointed To Art Center Sarasota's Board Of Directors

Art Center Sarasota has announced Clara Reynardus de Villanueva's appointment to its board of directors.

As a dedicated nonprofit leader, community advocate, and accomplished artist, Reynardus de Villanueva brings extensive experience and a deep commitment to enhancing access to the arts in the Sarasota-Manatee region. She currently serves as the development director for the University of South Florida Foundation's Sarasota-Manatee campus.

“We are excited to welcome Clara to our board,” says Ramsey Frangie, board president. “Her dedication to community arts advocacy, coupled with her extensive nonprofit experience, will be instrumental in advancing Art Center Sarasota's mission and ensuring its continued impact on Sarasota's vibrant cultural landscape.”

Reynardus de Villanueva, a first-generation Cuban American who was mostly raised in Puerto Rico, has called the Sarasota-Manatee area home for over a decade. She says that her mission is to eliminate barriers to education, arts, and social services for underserved communities. Reynardus de Villanueva is the board chair for CreArte Latino Cultural Center, serves as an advisory board member for the Sarasota Ballet, and is a volunteer with the Child Protection Center.

Reynardus de Villanueva is also an accomplished artist, specializing in custom murals and dimensional commissions. She and her family founded the Reynardus Collection of Cuban Art, further demonstrating her commitment to cultural preservation and artistic expression. Alongside her professional and artistic achievements, Reynardus de Villanueva is pursuing an MBA and a graduate degree in nonprofit management, both from USF, and has been recognized with multiple leadership awards.

“I'm honored to join the board of Art Center Sarasota, an organization integral to our community's cultural development,” says Reynardus de Villanueva. “I look forward to collaborating with a talented team to help the center maintain its leadership in the arts, inspire creativity, and support artists from all backgrounds. Together, we can further enhance Sarasota's reputation as a center for artistic innovation and inclusivity.”

For more information about Art Center Sarasota, visit ArtSarasota.org.

