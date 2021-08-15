BWW Review: SHADES OF BUBLE at Florida Studio Theatre

Packing in a lot of talent from diverse backgrounds, Danny Drewes, Christopher McCrewell, and Adam Rennie did Bublé proud with their three-man tribute. Incorporating songs Bublé is well known for performing, the stage comes to life with songs from guy groups from the '50s and '60s, Sinatra and Dean Martin tunes, as well as chart-toppers and rock & roll.

With the stage lit in warm shades of pinkish-purple, McCrewell opened with George Bricusse and Anthony Newly's "Feeling Good" from the Broadway musical The Roar of the Greasepaint. Throughout the program, the gentlemen showed off their unique vocal abilities individually as well as in tight-knit harmonies, such as in "Home". Rennie brought his chops and his dimples to Sinatra's "That's Life". Drewes rocked Dean Martin's "You're Nobody Till Somebody Loves You". Other greats that got the audience tapping their toes were "Heartache Tonight", "All of Me", "Come Fly With Me", and "My Way". The second half of the show was just as energy-charged as the first half. What a treat to hear "Fever", "This Thing Called Love", "Mack The Knife", "Crazy Love", "Haven't Met You Yet", and closing with "Can't Help Falling In Love".

The guys keep the show moving along well with good energy, orchestrated dance steps, and great interaction with the audience. Their stage presence is obvious from their background in theater. They have appeared in innumerable productions on national theatres, cruise ships, off-Broadway. Danny Drewes' credits include Xanadu, Pirates of Penzance, Legally Blonde the Musical, and Musicals Tonight. Christopher McCrewell's credits include Disney's Voice of Liberty, Children of Eden, The Wiz, Pirates of Penzance, and Sister Act. Aussie Adam Rennie's credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Love Never Dies, The Producers, Flashdance, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Kudos for artistic oversight by Catherine Randazzo, Bruce Price for scenic design, light designer Michael Pasquini, sound designer Thom Korp, and Beck Trumbull, sound and light board operator. The sound was at perfect balance and the lighting added just the right touches to the wide variety of songs performed.

Ladies, if you are looking for a fun and sassy girls' night out, look no further. Gents, if you want to woo your lady with a delightful evening of romance, now's your chance. This is a show for anyone who enjoys good music and exceptional vocals, and Danny, Christopher, and Adam stand ready to deliver.

Shades of Bublé, created by Melissa Giattino and Ron DeStefano, and produced by Drew Pournelle, is slated to run through September 26, 2021. Photos by Annabelle Cuitino.

You can learn more about Florida Studio Theatre by visiting www.floridastudiotheatre.org.