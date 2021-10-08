BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY to Open Florida Studio Theatre's 21-22 Winter Mainstage Series

Florida Studio Theatre will kick off its 48th Winter Mainstage Series with Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story by Alan Janes, one of the most popular Rock & Roll musicals of all time. With over a dozen of Holly's greatest hits brought to life by performers playing their own instruments, Buddy tells the true story of the musician's spectacular journey to fame and his lasting impact on popular music. Featuring many of Holly's best-known songs, such as "Peggy Sue," "Everyday," and "Oh Boy," Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story begins playing November 3 in FST's Gompertz Theatre.

Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is part of a four-show subscription package. Also included in the Winter Mainstage subscription package is the World Premiere of America in One Room, the Olivier Award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, and the Off-Broadway hit The Legend of Georgia McBride. Subscriptions for all four Winter Mainstage shows can be purchased for as little as $69, and single tickets for Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story range from $29-46. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or at (941) 366-9000.

Called "Rockin' happiness" by Chicago Tribune and "Sensational" by Huffington Post, Buddy has become an international sensation since its initial production in 1989 at London's Victoria Palace Theatre. The popular musical follows Buddy Holly on his meteoric rise to stardom-from "That'll Be the Day" hitting the airwaves in 1957 to his final performance two years later alongside Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper.

"First and foremost, the music in Buddy is amazing," said Jason Cannon, FST Associate Artist and director of the show. "If you only know Buddy Holly for "Peggy Sue" or "Everyday" you watch the show and are surprised by the sheer volume of songs you know and love that he actually wrote. What Holly accomplished as a songwriter and performer in just under three years is truly extraordinary and forever altered the landscape of popular music."

Bringing the iconic Buddy Holly to life is Michael Sean Perrie Jr., who has played the music legend five times, including on two national tours of the show. Perrie makes his FST debut with this Winter Mainstage opener.

Also making their FST debuts are Armando Gutierrez (Ritchie Valens), Ryan Halsaver (Hipockets), Jimmy Lewis (The Big Bopper), Danielle Erin Rhodes (Vi Petty), Monica Rodrigues (Maria Elena), Troy Valjean Rucker (Tyrone), and Spiff Wiegand (Joe M). Wiegand will also serve as the production's Music Director.

Two guest artists returning to FST for Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story are Seth Eliser (Jerry A.) and Jannie Jones (Marlena). Eliser was last seen in FST's Light My Fire, a 2019-2020 Winter Cabaret that had to close early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jones has performed in over half a dozen productions at FST, including the 2019 Summer Mainstage, Ethel Waters: His Eye is on the Sparrow and the theatre's hit Cabaret, Guitar Girls (2019).

FST's production of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. The production is also supported by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax Revenues and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Thank you to our media sponsors, ABC7 and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The health and safety of FST's patrons, staff, volunteers, and artists are of the greatest importance to FST. Therefore, FST will be following all CDC guidelines. The most up-to-date list of measures the theatre is taking can be found at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.