Asolo Rep Receives $85,000 Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County

Asolo Repertory Theatre has received an $85,000 Strategic Partnership grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. This grant is designated for its Season Mainstage Productions, Access to the Arts programming, and the annual Director's Take Luncheon.

“With the Community Foundation of Sarasota County's steadfast support, Asolo Rep will continue to build upon our longstanding collaboration, aiming to engage new audiences through initiatives that permeate every level of our organization,” said Ross Egan, Managing Director of Asolo Rep. “Our mission to engage and inspire audiences will be amplified, fostering a robust cultural and theatre arts community where creativity thrives, and diverse voices are celebrated.”

Support from the Community Foundation will bolster Asolo Rep's upcoming mainstage season of productions, including major musicals, bold plays, thrilling comedies, and a new holiday classic, made possible in partnership with The Ringling. Additionally, the Director's Take Luncheon stands as a hallmark of Asolo Repertory Theatre's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation within our theatrical community. As a sponsor of this event, the Community Foundation helps provide a platform where community members can engage directly with the Producing Artistic Director and the visionary directors behind the theatre's diverse productions.

This partnership aims to amplify the effectiveness of charitable giving from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, connecting donors and supporters with impactful opportunities that address emerging needs at Asolo Rep—and in the theatre community as a whole—to foster lasting positive change.

The Community Foundation of Sarasota County is also the Lead Sponsor of Asolo Rep's 2024-2025 Access to the Arts initiatives. These initiatives encompass a range of Education and Engagement programs designed to provide opportunities for young people, community members, educators, and more, to experience the connections, learning, and excitement of live theatre. Through community and public performances, educational programs, and outreach initiatives, Asolo Rep strives to ensure that everyone, regardless of background or circumstance, can access and participate in the transformative power of live theatre.

