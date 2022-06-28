Arts Advocates Launches Art Talk Series With Petticoat Painters, Curator Mark Ormond

Arts Advocates has announced a new art talk series that will take place in the Arts Advocates Gallery, The Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

The first talk on July 21 features members of the Petticoat Painters, a group formed in 1953 to showcase the talents of female artists at a time when women had difficulty finding venues to exhibit their work. Mark Ormond, an independent curator, author, lecturer, and consultant, will present the second talk on August 18. Cost for each art talk is $10 for Arts Advocates members, $12 for non-members. Registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

"Art Talk with the Petticoat Painters" kicks off the series on July 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Artists Lucy Barber, Susan J. Klein, Judy Lyons Schneider, Jana Millstone, and Diane Schmidt are members of the Petticoat Painters, one of the oldest continuously exhibiting arts groups in the United States. The These five women artists have their own distinct style and approach, which participants will see along with hearing about their processes and inspirations and what it has meant to be a member of this distinguished group. Cost is $10 for Arts Advocates members, $12 for non-members. Registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

"Art Talk - A Week in the Life of a Curator" on August 18 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. features curator Mark Ormond. With over 25 years of experience in the art world, Ormond has organized dozens of museum exhibitions, and authored, edited, and contributed to numerous brochures, catalogs, and publications on artists. During his 10-year association with the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, he was senior curator and deputy director for collections and programs. Ormond, who is the curator of the Arts Advocates' collection, will explain the complexity of planning, fundraising, acquiring, and transporting art ... everything involved in creating a successful show. He will also discuss how the role of a curator has changed in today's art world with new forms of emerging art, such as videos, NFTs, and performance art. Cost is $10 for Arts Advocates members, $12 for non-members. Registration is required at ArtsAdvocates.org.

To learn more about Arts Advocates, visit artsadvocates.org.