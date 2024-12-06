Art Center Sarasota Announces New Leadership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Art Center Sarasota welcomes Katherine Ceaser as executive director and Mary Davis Wallace as board chair, marking a dynamic new chapter of leadership.

Ceaser, a seasoned nonprofit professional with a background in arts education and community engagement, is elevated from her role as ACS's education director to lead the organization as it approaches its landmark centennial in 2026. Wallace, an urban planner and public art specialist, will bring her expertise to guide the board as Art Center Sarasota enters a new stage of growth and innovation.

Katherine Ceaser, a Sarasota native, has a strong foundation in arts education and community engagement with a career rooted in the nonprofit and educational sectors. Before joining ACS as education director in 2023, Ceaser served as an adjunct faculty member, education advisor, and assistant director of career advising at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee. She also worked as an ESE teacher with Sarasota County Schools, gaining valuable experience in higher education and K-12 environments.

At ACS, Ceaser significantly expanded the education department, doubling its instructor base, establishing off-site programs, and increasing offerings by nearly 40 percent in the past year. She also forged impactful partnerships with organizations like The Bay to enhance ACS's community reach. Ceaser holds an Ed.M. in International Education Policy from Harvard University, an MAT in Elementary Education from American University, and a BA in International Studies from the University of South Florida.

Ceaser says she is eager to work with the community as ACS prepares for its centennial in 2026.

“I'm excited about honoring our legacy and connecting with the community to map out our future. Art Center Sarasota was established in 1926 as Sarasota's first visual arts organization, founded by Marcia Rader, who was also the art supervisor of the Sarasota County Schools system. Given this deep-rooted connection to education, I appreciate the board's decision to appoint an educator as executive director to lead us into this next exciting chapter.”

Ceaser is also focused on ensuring Art Center Sarasota's long-term sustainability, particularly in light of the recent elimination of state funding. “I'm committed to working with our community to discover innovative funding sources and develop programs to strengthen ACS's long-term sustainability.”

In addition to Ceaser's appointment, ACS announces the appointment of Mary Davis Wallace, BSLA, MUP, as the new chair of its board of directors. Wallace is a cultural urban planner, public art expert, and founder/CEO of Cultural Planning Consultants, LLC. She also authored the City of Sarasota's 2030 Public Art Plan, which was adopted by the Sarasota City Commission and is currently being implemented. With expertise in municipal urban planning, landscape architecture, public art nonprofit management, and construction administration, Wallace bridges the divide between creative processes and project feasibility.

"I believe regional art centers are essential to a city's cultural fabric,” says Wallace. “As Art Center Sarasota approaches its centennial, it's important to amplify its legacy of empowering area-based artists while expanding educational outreach to individuals of all ages—from youth to lifelong learners—fostering creativity and connection across generations. As board chair, I will focus on strengthening ties within the arts community to ensure ACS continues to be a cornerstone of Sarasota's cultural identity for years to come."

Wallace serves on the board of directors for the American Planning Association Arts and Planning Division and the Florida Association of Public Art Professionals. She holds a Master of Urban Planning from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture from NC A&T State University.

For more information about Art Center Sarasota, visit ArtSarasota.org.

