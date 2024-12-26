All Star Children's Foundation Receives Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All Star Children’s Foundation recently received a $10,000 grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast). This grant supported All Star’s annual Twinkle Ball, a community event dedicated to raising awareness and critical funding for All Star’s mission of bringing hope and healing to children who have experienced trauma.

“We are deeply grateful to Gulf Coast Community Foundation for this generous support,” says Denise Marzullo, MBA, LMHC, CEO of All Star. “Their commitment empowers us to strengthen our programs and create lasting change for the children and families we serve. The Twinkle Ball is essential to funding All Star’s innovative initiatives, including therapeutic services, educational programs, and foster family support.”

The 2024 Twinkle Ball was held on November 15 at Michael’s On East and raised more than $600,000 to support the organization’s mission of transforming foster care both for children and the families that care for them. The sold-out event featured a heartfelt speech by Autumn McConnell, a foster and now adoptive parent, who shared how All Star’s resources have profoundly impacted her fostering journey. Guests were also treated to a stirring performance of “A Million Dreams” by the Spotlight Kids, a Sarasota theater troupe led by Cynthia Ashford. The song was arranged by All Star Chief Advancement Officer Stephen Fancher, who also accompanied them on piano. Emceed by Michael Klauber, the second annual event also included a lively auction and a moving paddle raise.

Proceeds from the event will fund trauma screenings, assessments, and mental health services for children living on All Star’s campus and outpatient clients, as well as community training programs for adults serving children in the child welfare system.

“We are honored to support All Star Children’s Foundation in their vital mission to build brighter futures for children in foster care through innovation, science, and compassion,” said Gulf Coast’s President | CEO Phillip Lanham. “Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s vision of thriving communities with opportunities for all aligns with All Star’s steadfast commitment of providing hope, compassion, and comprehensive resources for children in foster care.”

All Star Children’s Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to interrupting the intergenerational cycle of abuse and neglect with children and families in foster care. All Star’s clinical team treats children and their families with trauma-informed, evidence-based therapies. Its five-acre Sarasota campus features six foster homes and a state-of-the-art clinical center. All Star also equips foster parents with training and skills to navigate the challenges of children who have been separated from their biological families. For more information, visit www.allstarchildren.org.

