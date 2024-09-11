AIN'T NO MO' to be Presented at The David Geffen School of Drama at Yale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



David Geffen SCHOOL OF DRAMA will present AIN'T NO MO' by Jordan E. Cooper, directed by Kemar Jewel, October 19–25, at the University Theatre.



Ain't No Mo' features scenic design by Anthony Robles, costume design by Kristen Taylor, lighting design by Celia Weiqing Chen, sound design by Emilee Biles, projection design by Ke Xu, dramaturgy by Eric M. Glover, technical direction by John Simone, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater and Michael Rossmy, and stage management by Hannah Louise Jones.



The cast includes Messiah Cristine, Tyler Clarke, Lawrence Henry, Juice Mackins, Bella Orobaton, and Henita Telo.



ABOUT AIN'T NO MO'



What if all Black Americans were issued a government-funded one-way ticket to the continent of Africa?! In Jordan E. Cooper's Ain't No Mo', Black Americans must get ready for takeoff—or else. Keep your seatbelt securely fastened and catch this pre-flight entertainment of satire and sketch comedy.



Content Guidance

Ain't No Mo' depicts anti-Black racism, cultural appropriation, lynching, and police brutality and meaningfully engages homophobia, internalized oppression, racialized social control, and reproductive rights.



TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE



Tickets, $15 general admission and $10 for students, and are available online at drama.yale.edu/productions, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Box Office during business hours (1120 Chapel Street at York Street).



Ain't No Mo' will be performed at the University Theatre (222 York Street) on Saturday, October 19; Monday, October 21; Tuesday, October 22; Wednesday October 23; Thursday, October 24; and Friday, October 25 at 8PM.



There will be talkbacks immediately after performances on October 22 and October 24.



