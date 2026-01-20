Sierra Madre Playhouse to Host Innovative SCI-FI SOUND BATH Event

🎭 NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Composers Chuck Jonkey and Stephen James Taylor draw from their decades of experience in film scoring, ethnomusicology, and experimental composition to present “Deep Flights,” an interstellar sound immersion they describe as “a sci-fi sound bath,” with back-to-back performances on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm, at Sierra Madre Playhouse. Performing ambient music live to an assemblage of dreamy images of celestial bodies, Jonkey and Taylor create “a meditative evening of space age sonic wellness.” Audiences are encouraged to bring yoga mats.

Their sounds unfold in slowly evolving waves with long tones, resonant drones, and layered harmonics creating a sound field that invites stillness, introspection, and transcendence.



Jonkey's work includes global field recording as well as the creation of custom instruments inspired by natural environments. Taylor, known for his innovative film and television scores and exploration of alternate tuning systems, contributes a sense of harmonic depth and emotional resonance. Together, they will transform Sierra Madre Playhouse into a living organism of sound — acoustic and electronic, ancient and futuristic.