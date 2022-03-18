Photos: The Theatre Group at SBCC Presents THE WOLVES

The Theatre Group at SBCC will finish the 75th Anniversary season with Sarah DeLappe's new play, THE WOLVES, April 6-23, 2022 in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

In Sarah DeLappe's play a girls indoor soccer team warms up. Kicks, shots, drills. Underneath the precision and repetition lie the big questions, battles, victories and losses which this pack of adolescent warriors must confront. One of the most-produced plays in the country, The Wolves, captivates with its vitality, authentic dialogue and compelling vision of young athletes poised to dominate on the field and in life.

Sarah DeLappe's play The Wolves (Pulitzer Prize finalist; Lortel, Outer Critics Circle nominations for Best Play/Emerging Playwright; Relentless Award, Sky Cooper New American Play Prize; Susan Smith Blackburn and Yale Prize finalist) premiered at The Playwrights Realm, following an engagement with New York Stage and Film, and development with Clubbed Thumb. Upcoming production at Lincoln Center Theater. Fellowships and developmental support include The MacDowell Colony, The Ground Floor, LCT3 Playwright in Residence, Ars Nova Play Group, Page One Fellowship at The Playwrights Realm, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and Sitka Fellows Program. MFA: Brooklyn College.

The Wolves will be performed in the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Tickets can be purchased at the Garvin Theatre Box Office, 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.