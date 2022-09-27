Photos: First Look at the Cast of CARMEN JONES at Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company will present the first show of its 2022-23 Season, CARMEN JONES, music by Georges Bizet with book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, choreography by Lisa Ruffin, musical direction by William Foster McDaniel, and directed by Jonathan Fox. CARMEN JONES begins previews on Thursday, October 6 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, October 8 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

CARMEN JONES is a thought-provoking adaptation of the beloved opera, CARMEN, by Geogres Bizet with new lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. The classic story of the bewitching Carmen is reset in a parachute factory during 1940's World War II. Featuring an African American cast, in this revised version, the most provocative (and trouble-making) employee at the factory is Carmen Jones who is arrested by the military for once again causing trouble. She uses her seductive ways on the corporal assigned to guard her, Joe, who soon forgets his local sweetheart, Cindy Lou, and runs off to Chicago with Carmen. Husky Miller, a champion boxer on the military base, is also in Chicago for a major bout in the ring and a dangerous love triangle ensues when Carmen finds herself quickly drawn to the boxer . Several memorable musical numbers have come from this rarely performed new score, including "Dat's Love," "Dere's a Café on de Corner," "Stan' Up and Fight," and "Beat Out Dat Rhythm on a Drum."

Santa Barbara's professional theatre company, Ensemble Theatre Company, invites you to back to the theatre for this highly anticipated performance and to, once again, enjoy live theatre as only ETC can present it in the beautiful New Vic theatre.

Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.