Photos: First Look at SEARED at Ensemble Theatre Company

SEARED opens tonight, Saturday, June 10 and runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at The New Vic.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has released production photos for the final show of its 2022-2023 Season, SEARED, written by acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck and directed by ETC Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. SEARED opens tonight, Saturday, June 10 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, June 25, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Check out the first look here!

A brilliant, hot-headed chef scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner finally sees profits within reach. The only problem: recreating masterpieces for the masses. Written by Theresa Rebeck, this hilarious and insightful new play asks us to consider where art ends and commerce begins.

“As the saying goes, “If you can’t stand the heat…,” commented ETC’s Artistic Director Jonathan Fox. “And things certainly get hot and steamy in this kitchen, not least of which is the chef’s artistic temperament. SEARED, our first production to feature live cooking on stage, is the perfect play for us to close what has truly been an extraordinary season.”

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Jonathan Fox (Director) joined ETC in 2006 as its Artistic Director. His ETC productions include American Son, Porgy and Bess, Sweeney Todd, Woyzeck, and many others.  He adapted and directed ETC’s 2017 world premiere production of Woody Allen’s Husbands and Wives. He has directed performances for Opera Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara Symphony. His ETC productions of American Son, The Invisible Hand, and Bad Jews all traveled to Frankfurt, Germany. He has also directed productions in Vienna, Austria and is slated to direct An Iliad this summer in Montenegro.

Theresa Rebeck (Playwright) is a prolific and widely produced playwright, whose work can be seen and read throughout the United States and abroad. Last season, her fourth play premiered on Broadway, making Rebeck the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time. Other Broadway works include Dead Accounts; Seminar and Mauritius.

Other notable NY and regional plays include: Seared (MCC), Downstairs (Primary Stages), The Scene, The Water’s Edge, Loose Knit, The Family of Mann and Spike Heels (Second Stage), Bad Dates, The Butterfly Collection and Our House (Playwrights Horizons), The Understudy (Roundabout), View of the Dome (NYTW), What We’re Up Against (Women’s Project), Omnium Gatherum (Pulitzer Prize finalist). As a director, her work has been seen at The Alley Theatre (Houston), the REP Company (Delaware); Dorset Theatre Festival, the Orchard Project and the Folger Theatre. Major film and television projects include Trouble, starring Anjelica Huston, Bill Pullman and David Morse (writer and director), “NYPD Blue,” the NBC series “Smash” (creator), and the upcoming female spy thriller 355 (for Jessica Chastain’s production company). As a novelist, Rebeck’s books include Three Girls and Their Brother and I'm Glad About You. Rebeck is the recipient of the William Inge New Voices Playwriting Award, the PEN/Laura Pels Foundation Award, a Lilly Award and more.

The cast of SEARED features Ronald Auguste, making his ETC debut as the ever-friendly waiter “Rodney.” Ronald has been seen on such TV shows as “NCIS: LA,” “Dear White People,” and “Station 19.” Also making his ETC debut is Andrew Elvis Miller (“Dexter,” “NCIS,” and “Halston”) who stars as the temperamental head chef “Harry.”  Gary Patent (Ragtime, 3D Theatricals - Ovation Nomination; The Immigrant, Pico Playhouse - Ovation Nomination) stars as Harry’s put upon business partner “Mike,” and Angela Sauer stars as restaurant consultant “Emily.” Angela most recently appeared in the Netflix series adaptation of “Steel Magnolias,” as well as been featured on “The Daily Show“ and “Jane the Virgin,” This is her first time on the ETC stage. 

Scenic design is by Fred Kinney. Lighting design is by Michael Rathbun. Sound design is by Randall Robert Tico. Costume design is by Dianne K. Graebner. Casting is through Michael Donovan Casting and Dramaturgy by Ward LeHardy. The Production Stage Manager is Benjamin Shipley.

Ticket prices range from $40 - $84. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org



