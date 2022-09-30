Photos: First Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG At The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College

Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter!

Sep. 30, 2022  

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields and Jonathan Sayer, directed by Saundra McClain, October 12-29, 2022 in the Garvin Theatre.

Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.

This 1920's whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show-an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences!

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the Garvin Box Office at 805-965-5935.

Photo Credit: Ben Crop

Han Do

Justin Davanzo, Han Do, Matthew Tavianini and McKenna Kline

Han Do, Matthew Tavianini, Justin Davanzo and McKenna Kline

Matthew Tavianini and Justin Davanzo

Han Do and Justin Davanzo

Justin Davanzo, McKenna Kline and Matthew Tavianini

Justin Davanzo and McKenne Kline


