Photo Flash: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents EVERYTHING IS ILLUMINATED

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 40th Anniversary Season, the Southern California premiere of the stunning and wildly popular novel by Jonathan Safran Foer, EVERYTHING IS ILLUMINATED, adapted by Simon Block and directed by Jonathan Fox. EVERYTHING IS ILLUMINATED begins previews on Thursday, April 11, opens on Saturday, April 13 at 8:00pm, and runs through Sunday, April 28, 2019 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Jonathan, a young Jewish-American writer, travels to Ukraine to seek out the woman who may have saved his grandfather from the Nazis. He hires Alex, a young Ukrainian tour guide who takes him on a hilarious road trip in search of the woman's village. Along the way, they confront haunting memories as Jonathan and Alex's histories become entwined.

"Jonathan Safran Foer is one of my favorite contemporary writers," said Jonathan Fox, ETC's Artistic Director. "Simon Block's adaptation is remarkably successful in capturing the novel's comic absurdity as well as its surprising and evocative twists and turns. We are delighted to present this thrilling theatrical journey in its Southern California premiere."

Photo Credit: David Bazemore





