Orinda Theater Reopens With New Artistic Elements

The Orinda Theater has reopened for movies for the first time since March 2020, ABC7 reports.

The official reopening took place last week, with private showings of Godzilla vs. Kong that were presented for up to 25 people. Most private screenings are booked through April, but the theater plans to reopen to the public on April 31. Owner Derek Zemrak says he has also begun scheduling live music events for May.

With Contra Costa County in the orange tier, the theater is currently allowed to have 50% capacity, which is up to 200 people, but they will start with 25% for now.

While the theater has been closed, it underwent a deep cleaning, and several surprises were revealed, including murals on the ceiling, neon lights, and a former phone booth that was converted into a closet.

In the main auditorium, it was revealed that four large murals painted in 1941 actually would glow under black lights.

Zemrak said he immediately purchased some black lights and had them installed.

"The murals really pop," he said. "It changes the whole vibe."

Read more on ABC7.