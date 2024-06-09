Ojai Art Center Theater to Present SPAMALOT This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, dive into the comedic chaos of the Middle Ages with the wildly entertaining musical Spamalot, directed by Andrew Eiden, at the Ojai Art Center Theater. This Tony Award-winning show, brought to life by the brilliant minds of John Du Prez and Eric Idle, is an adaptation of the classic 1975 film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." The curtain rises on June 21st and runs weekends through July 21st, promising a month filled with laughter, vibrant music, and Monty Python's signature absurdity.

Spamalot follows the legendary King Arthur and his bumbling knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, encountering a series of ludicrous challenges and comical characters along the way. From the infamous Knights Who Say Ni to the taunting French soldiers and the indefatigable Black Knight, this parody of Arthurian legend is packed with non-stop humor and memorable musical numbers like "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

The Ojai production features a fantastic cast that breathes new life into these beloved characters. Marcus Kettles stars as the noble King Arthur, joined by Marisa Miculian as the enchanting Lady of the Lake. James Baker displays his range as Sir Lancelot, the French Taunter, Knight of Ni, and Tim the Enchanter, while Emma-Rose Allen shines as Sir Robin the Brave and Brother Maynard. James Alderete takes on the roles of Sir Bedevere, Mrs. Galahad, and Concorde, and R. Shayne Bourbon appears as Sir Galahad, Prince Herbert's father, Dennis the Mud Gatherer, and The Black Knight. Laura Ring charms as Patsy. The ensemble also includes Janet McNeil, Brianna Turner, Sarah Kei, Bianca Rice, Harrison Ratcliff, Sue Barry, Wren Stafford, Beau Jones, Julian O'Mara, Mar De Carlo, David Friel, and Shannon Penrith, each adding their unique comedic flair to the production.

Don't miss out on this hilarious production, which combines humor, drama, and catchy tunes for an unforgettable night at the theater. Whether you're a longtime Monty Python aficionado or new to their world of comedy, "Spamalot" offers something for everyone.

Tickets are now available, and advance booking is highly recommended.

Event Details:

Show: Spamalot by Jon Du Prez and Eric Idle

Venue: Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 So. Montgomery St. Ojai, CA 93023

Dates: June 21 - July 21 2024, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2 PM

Director: Andrew Eiden

For more information and updates, please visit ojaiact.org or call 805-640-8797. Note this production has adult content and is not appropriate for children.

