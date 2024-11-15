MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Comes to Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC) will bring to its subscribers and audiences the second production of its 2024/2025 season, the Tony® Award-nominated musical, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux, original concept and direction by Floyd Mutrux, was inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins. ETC’s production will be directed by Brian McDonald and under the musical direction of David Lamoureux. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will perform from Thursday, December 5 through Sunday, December 22, 2024 (with a press opening on Saturday, December 7 at 8:00pm) at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street.

The Tony® Award-nominated musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actor/musicians. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET will showcase hit songs include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons, “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Hound Dog,” and more.

“This time of year is rich with opportunities to reminisce with friends and family about days gone by,” said Scott DeVine, ETC’s executive artistic director. “MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET offers you a chance to do just that, as it’s based on a real-life event with some of the rock ‘n roll era’s greatest legends. As the cornerstone to this year’s Legends & Legacies season, our production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET promises to transport you back to the first time you heard the music of these tremendous musicians. My hope is that this performance will have you recalling some fond memories of your own while also creating some new ones as you sit in The New Vic, tapping your toes, watching the captivating drama unfold.”

