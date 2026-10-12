IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Open at SBCC
Directed by Katie Laris, the production stars Katie Connolly, William Conley, Tristan Fleming and others in the Jurkowitz Theatre.
SBCC Theatre Arts Department will present a student showcase production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY by Joe Landry, directed by Katie Laris, November 11-21, 2026 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC's West Campus.
Students will present a performance of the beloved holiday classic as it comes to life as a live 1940's radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, it's the story of kind-hearted George Bailey as he experiences a Christmas miracle when he needs it the most.
It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will feature: Katie Connolly, William Conley, Tristan Fleming, Georgia Hoover, Jesse Kirkland, Marcus Loman, Cyrille Miller, Em Mintz, Santiago Musacchio, Cora Roush, Charlie Schurmer and Ada Vintar.
Performances will be November 11-21, Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday November 15 and Saturday November 21 @ 2pm. The Sunday, November 15, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.
Ticket prices are $22 general/$19 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students and seating is general admission. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted. Parking is free and near the theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.
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