IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Open at SBCC

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SBCC Theatre Arts Department will present a student showcase production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY by Joe Landry, directed by Katie Laris, November 11-21, 2026 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC's West Campus.

Students will present a performance of the beloved holiday classic as it comes to life as a live 1940's radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, it's the story of kind-hearted George Bailey as he experiences a Christmas miracle when he needs it the most.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will feature: Katie Connolly, William Conley, Tristan Fleming, Georgia Hoover, Jesse Kirkland, Marcus Loman, Cyrille Miller, Em Mintz, Santiago Musacchio, Cora Roush, Charlie Schurmer and Ada Vintar.

Performances will be November 11-21, Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday November 15 and Saturday November 21 @ 2pm. The Sunday, November 15, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices are $22 general/$19 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students and seating is general admission. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted. Parking is free and near the theatre on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 03 Hrs 24 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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