THE WIZARD OF OZ to Open at PCPA in Santa Maria

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Pacific Conservatory Theatre (PCPA) will present The Wizard of Oz, running November 5 through December 22, 2026, in the Marian Theatre.

When Dorothy Gale is swept away from Kansas and lands somewhere over the rainbow, she embarks on an extraordinary journey home where she encounters unforgettable friends, legendary foes, and ultimately discovers that what she had been searching for may have been within her all along.

Featuring a heart-soaring score and spectacular theatrical storytelling, this reimagined production brings the beloved classic to life through a high-flying collaboration with 2 Ring Circus. Audiences can expect a production filled with imagination, music, acrobatics, and breathtaking spectacle while staying rooted in the story that has charmed audiences for generations.

Directed by Mark Booher, The Wizard of Oz marks a significant moment in PCPA history as it is his final production with the organization following a remarkable 27-year tenure, including 21 years as Artistic Director. The Wizard of Oz was the first production Booher directed at PCPA, making his return to the story as his final production a meaningful bookend to his career with the organization.

“The Wizard of Oz is a story that is centered on the human heart. Dorothy's heart. She is our way into the story, and so, by abstraction, the story finds its relevance—its sticking point—in the heart of each person that sees it. That's what makes it timeless. That's what makes it a 'Classic,'” says Booher.

He continues, “Ultimately, while the places we go and the events that occur are fantastic, what we're left with is the relationships, and the changes wrought on the individuals, as a result of the adventure. Those relationships, personal attachments, and changes are what we need to keep in sight. Through all the dazzle of the epic 'heroine's journey.'”

The Wizard of Oz is also a story about home, which is particularly fitting for Santa Maria local Bloom Carrera who steps into Dorothy's ruby red slippers in this production.

“This has been a real dream come true for me. Dorothy Gale is a character I've been wanting to play for years. I really relate to her yearning to belong somewhere, but I think everyone on Earth can relate to that feeling as well. It's why Dorothy is such a beloved character,” says Carrera.

“As a second-year student in training at PCPA, this journey is an incredible learning experience for me. I'm working alongside my teachers and people whose crafts I really admire,” added Carrera.

Every Dorothy needs a Toto, and PCPA is thrilled to welcome Baloo, a five-year-old mutt with a big personality, to the cast of The Wizard of Oz.

According to Baloo's owner first year student Mozart Pierson, he was “born to play Toto.”

“Baloo is a 5-year-old little mutt with a big personality. He played Toto for a project with 42nd Street Moon on Zoom, and he was offered to play him at the Camelot Theatre in Talent, Oregon. This dog was born to play Toto, apparently. Like Toto, he is always up for an adventure; he's smart as a whip and sweeter than candy. He may not always bring the ball back when you throw it, but he will always know a way to lighten the load on a crummy day.”

With his adventurous spirit, intelligence, and unmistakable personality, Baloo is sure to steal a few hearts of his own as Dorothy's loyal companion.

This is the second collaboration between PCPA and 2 Ring Circus, following their previous partnership on Disney's The Little Mermaid in 2019. Founded in 2011 and based out of New York City, 2 Ring Circus specializes in harmoniously adding the circus arts into theatrical productions. The Wizard of Oz will include ariel stunts and acrobatics choregraphed by 2 Ring Circus' artistic director Joshua Dean and also features co-managing director Benjamin Franklin* as Uncle Henry/Emerald City Guard.



Photo Credit: Mark Velasquez, Pictured; Bloom Carrera, and Baloo

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