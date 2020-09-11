Ensemble Theatre Company Presents a Stream of HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE

The event takes place on Sunday, September 13, 2020; 5:00 pm.

Ensemble Theater Company will present a stream of Hershey Felder As George Gershwin Alone on Sunday, September 13, 2020; 5:00 pm.

Buy Tickets for $55 / household + handling fees.

Music & Lyrics By George Gershwin And Ira Gershwin

Book By Hershey Felder

Directed By Stefano De Carli And Hershey Felder

Adapted From The Stage Play Directed By Joel Zwick

George Gershwin Alone tells the story of America's great composer, who with the groundbreaking "A Rhapsody in Blue," made a "Lady out of Jazz." The show incorporates the composer's best-known songs from The Man I Love and Someone to Watch Over Me, through the hits of An American In Paris and Porgy and Bess, to a complete performance of Rhapsody In Blue. As the only actor-musician to create the role of George Gershwin on the stage, and with over three-thousand performances, from California to Broadway to London's West End, for the first time, Hershey Felder will bring George Gershwin to life on the stage of one of Europe's oldest and most famous theaters.

George Gershwin was born in 1898 to Russian-Jewish immigrant parents in Brooklyn. Together, he and his brother Ira Gershwin wrote standards such as "The Man I Love," "Someone to Watch Over Me," "Embraceable You," "Fascinating Rhythm," "I Got Rhythm," "'S Wonderful" and "They Can't Take That Away from Me." His groundbreaking opera, Porgy and Bess, is now considered an American classic. All told, George Gershwin wrote more than 1,000 songs for the stage and screen as well as works for the opera house and the symphony orchestra. In 1937, Gershwin died of an undiagnosed brain tumor at the age of 38, never knowing how famous and beloved he and his work would become.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You