Comedian and Actress Nicole Byer Will Perform For One Night Only At The Wallis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For one night only, comedian, actress, and all around multi-hyphenate Nicole Byer will perform an evening of standup comedy at the Bram Goldsmith Theater the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, CA on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are now on sale at TheWallis.org.



Nicole Byer is best known as host of the EMMY-nominated baking series Nailed It! The legendary comic, actress, writer, author, and podcaster is fresh off her performance in the Netflix Is A Joke festival and can currently be seen in her debut solo stand-up special for Netflix Nicole Byer: Big Beautiful Weirdo and the NBC comedy Grand Crew. The show follows a group of Black friends who unpack the ups and downs of life and love at a wine bar. Season 2 of Grand Crew will debut in March.



In 2020, Nicole made history by becoming the first black woman ever to be nominated in the category of “Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program” and was nominated again in 2021 and 2022. The series premiered its seventh season in October 2022.



Byer returned as co-host alongside John Cena for TBS' Wipeout and hosted the 2022 Critics Choice Awards with Taye Diggs. She continues to lend her voice to several characters on Adult Swim's Tuca & Bertie, as Suzie Carmichael's mom Lucy on Paramount+'s Rugrats, Netflix animated film Vivo, Amazon's Invincibles and TZGZ's The Pole. Nicole is also known for her standout appearances on MTV's hit show Girl Code, a female-driven comedy series that opens the dialogue for the wonders and woes of womanhood.



Listeners can hear Nicole on four different podcasts, the fan-favorite being her popular weekly, award winning, podcast Why Won't You Date Me?, which sees her inviting friends and guests to discuss their dating lives all while trying to figure out her own. In 2021 the podcast moved under the TeamCoco banner and Nicole won the 2021 iHeart Radio Podcast award for Best Female Host for the show.



She also co-hosts Best Friends with Sasheer Zamata, Newcomers with Lauren Lapkus and 90 Day Bae with Marcy Jarreau. Her book, #VERYFAT #VERYBRAVE: The Fat Girl's Guide to Being #Brave and Not a Dejected, Melancholy, Down-in-the-Dumps Weeping Fat Girl in a Bikini, was published by Andrews McMeel in June 2020. In it, she shares her impressive bikini collection, tips on learning how to embrace your body and her overall journey to becoming a #brave badass.



Most recently, Nicole can be seen in Comedy Central's Cursed Friends alongside Harvey Guillén, Jessica Lowe, and Andrew Lewis Caldwell. Cursed Friends is a supernatural comedy, just in time for Halloween, executively produced by Will Arnett. You can also find Nicole in the immersive comedy special, Surrounded presented by Just for Laughs.



Nicole is an Upright Citizens Brigade alum who continues to cement her status as a force in standup by regularly performing in cities across the country.



Previously, she received national attention for her web series Pursuit of Sexiness, which she co-created and starred in alongside Sasheer Zamata. The series followed the adventures of two broke, single, and adorably self-absorbed young women trying to find a good guy in New York City. Her additional film and television work includes Loosely Exactly Nicole, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Lady Dynamite, Party Over Here, BoJack Horseman, and 30 Rock. Nicole currently resides in Los Angeles.



Tickets for Nicole Byer ($29-$49) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2024/2025 Season.



The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.

About The Wallis

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (The Wallis) was lauded by Culture Vulture: “If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis.” Broadway legend Patti LuPone, who was The Wallis' 2015/2016 Season Artistic Advisor, described the venue as “one of the best in the country, allowing for an unparalleled intimacy between [the artist] and the audience.”



Since its doors opened in 2013, The Wallis, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national, and international performers share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. Distinguished by eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented nearly 500 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, comedy, performance arts, and family entertainment programs, boasting nominations for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards, as well as six architectural awards.



The breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, was named after philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, who's original $25-million-dollar donation was instrumental in transforming the beloved former 1934 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places) into an arts complex. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF: architects), the restored building features one of two sets of eight towering original WPA frescos, these by Charles Kassler, remaining in the entire California Federal Building system. The Wallis' lobby, now known as Jim and Eleanor Randall Grand Hall, serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming entryway to the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace both the region's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for Los Angeles area visitors and residents alike.



Daphna Nazarian is Chair of The Wallis' Board of Directors and Robert van Leer is its Executive Director and CEO.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Artist and The Wallis

Comments