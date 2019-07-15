BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL to Play at Granada Theater

Jul. 15, 2019  

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL to Play at Granada TheaterFeel the earth move with the tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical as they play The Granada Theatre Feb. 5-6, 2020.

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah.

She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than Beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

For more information and tickets to Beautiful The Carole King Musical, tap here.



