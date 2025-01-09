AGNES OF GOD Comes to Ojai Art Center Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ojai Art Center Theater will open its 2025 season with Agnes of God, a psychological drama written by John Pielmeier and directed by Brian Robert Harris. Performances will run from January 24th through February 16th, with showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Winner of a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award, this acclaimed drama explores the tension between faith, trauma, and reason. When court-appointed psychiatrist Dr. Martha Livingstone evaluates the mental state of Agnes, a young novice accused of infanticide, she finds herself clashing with the protective Reverend Mother. The story unfolds as the characters wrestle with belief, doubt, and deeply rooted secrets, challenging audiences to reflect on profound themes of spirituality and science.

John Pielmeier began his career as an actor before transitioning to playwriting. Agnes of God premiered at the Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights’ Conference and went on to enjoy a 17-month Broadway run. Pielmeier’s other works include Voices in the Dark and The Boys of Winter.

Cast Members:

• Amber Bowyer as Dr. Martha Livingstone

• Sophia Liliana as Agnes

• Sindy McKay as Reverend Mother

The production stars Amber Bowyer as Dr. Martha Livingstone, making her OACT debut after her recent performance in Chapter Two at the Santa Paula Theater Center. Sophia Liliana takes on the role of Agnes, returning to OACT after her portrayal of Mary Warren in The Crucible. Sindy McKay plays the Reverend Mother, bringing her extensive experience from hit productions like Nunsense and Ripcord.

Behind the scenes, director Brian Robert Harris leads the production with his signature expertise, having previously directed Meteor Shower, Mame, and Dancing at Lughnasa at OACT. Producer Tracey Williams Sutton, OACT’s artistic director and an award-winning actress and director, lends her artistic vision to the production. Stage manager Laura Light, an Ojai native, ensures seamless execution, while photographer Stephen Adams captures the essence of the production.

Emily Schurmer lends her vocal talents to the production, with notable roles in The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Peter Pan. The creative team also includes Asunta Fleming, a former Disney entertainer and seasoned vocalist who serves as music coordinator and vocal coach. evan austin, making his behind-the-scenes debut as assistant director, brings experience from starring in several local productions, including The Crucible and A Christmas Story: The Musical. Costumer Laura Comstock, known for her work on Ruddigore and Nunsense, completes the team.

