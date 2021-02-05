Youth Learn More About Theatre Careers In TheatreWorks's OPENING THE CURTAIN

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in partnership with Palo Alto Unified School District (PAUSD) as part of the John F. Kennedy Center Partners in Education Program unveils the February 2021 installments of its Opening the Curtain video series, designed to inspire the next generation of budding artists.

This program introduces students to the breadth of careers available in performing arts, including acting, tech, scenery, costumes, directing, administration, and more. In the videos, high school students interview professional theatre artists, asking about their specific jobs, how they got started, their advice for those entering the field, and more insights on these fulfilling careers in the arts.

Videos for Opening the Curtain are available to view on TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's website and YouTube page, with new interviews to be released monthly through May 2021. For more information and to watch the series the public may visit theatreworks.org.

This month, Opening the Curtain has released two new videos. One interview explores the field of directing with Crowded Fire Theater's Artistic Director Mina Morita, conducted by Kelly Mou, a junior from Gunn High School. Another added video features a conversation with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Director of Community Partnerships / Casting Director Jeffrey Lo, who is interviewed by Ianna Carreon, a junior from Milpitas High School. In this video, Lo and Carreon discuss their experiences as Filipino-Americans, what casting looks like behind-the-scenes, his decade of working with the Tony Award-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and also his active career as a playwright and director.

Reaching 15,000 students each year, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's K-12 education programs include classes that focus on student-generated work centered on playmaking and performance skills, popular summer camps, and student matinees that comprise study guides, pre-show workshops, and a talkback session. The Children's Healing Project is an improvisation-based theatre arts education program that serves hospitalized children and their families with drama workshops and bedside visits at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, El Camino Eating Disorders Unit, and the Ronald McDonald House. TheatreWorks also enjoys a partnership with The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. that includes the Palo Alto Unified School District and Stanford Live.