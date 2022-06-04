West End, Hollywood, and Nashville Talent to Take the Feinstein's Nikko Stage with GOLDENHAIR

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the publication of James Joyce's Ulysses, Goldenhair-an eclectic musical celebration-comes to Feinstein's at the Nikko for one night only, featuring talent from the stages of Ireland, the West End, Nashville, and the Bay Area.

Goldenhair at Feinstein's at the Nikko

222 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

June 14, 2022

Doors 6:30 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $45 (purchase)

In 2017, Golden Globe-nominated Irish composer Brian Byrne gathered a group of artists and musicians, from Oscar winner Glenn Close to jazz artist Kurt Elling, to record a collection of songs inspired by select poems from James Joyce's 1907 work Chamber Music. The acclaimed album covered a range of genres from adult contemporary to jazz, big band, spoken word and bluegrass and was immediately hailed as a thrilling and inspired recording.

This one-night-only concert will feature Byrne and acclaimed musicians from Ireland traveling to San Francisco for a thrilling evening celebrating Joyce's masterful poetry.

Brian Byrne is an IFTA-winning composer. Recent projects include the eclectic dance show Heartbeat of Home, featuring the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and collaborations with Sarah McLachlan, Katy Perry, Barbra Streisand, Van Morrison, Sinéad O'Connor, and Gladys Knight. Film scores include Zonad (dir. John Carney), The Good Doctor (st. Orlando Bloom), Albert Nobbs (st. Glenn Close), and The Secret Scripture (dir. Jim Sheridan)

Kristina Train is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter and violinist. Named one of the 2014 '10 Artists You Need To Know Right Now' by Rolling Stone Magazine, Train has performed with the likes of Tony Bennett, Herbie Hancock, Dr Dre, and Al Green. She has also performed at Carnegie Hall and on The Tonight Show, The Late Show, Today, and Good Morning America. Her latest album is titled Rayon City.

William Byrne is an internationally acclaimed singer, actor, and cabaret artist from Boyerstown, Co Meath. Classically trained at the Dublin Conservatory of Music and Drama, he starred in Jesus Christ Superstar at Dublin's Point Theatre after performing the role in the West End. Additional performances include the Sligo Jazz Festival, the Dublin Jazz Festival, and the BBC Proms.

Goldenhair is co-presented by the Consulate General of Ireland, San Francisco. Travel consideration provided by Aer Lingus.