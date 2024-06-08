Video: Cast Members Talk THE LEHMAN TRILOGY on KPIX CBS News Bay Area

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Aaron Krohn, Howard W. Overshown, and John Heffernan stopped by KPIX CBS News Bay Area to discuss The Lehman Trilogy, running at A.C.T. through June 23rd. Watch the interview here.

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power, and directed by Academy Award®, Tony Award®, and Golden Globe winner, Sam Mendes, with set design by Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy is an extraordinary feat of storytelling told in three parts on a single evening.



On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish—Lehman Brothers—spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history. Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, The Lehman Trilogy charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.

The cast of The Lehman Trilogy includes Aaron Krohn who will play the role of Mayer Lehman, Howard W. Overshown, who will play the role of Emanuel Lehman, a role he played at the Ahmanson Theatre in 2022, and John Heffernan will join the company to perform the role of Henry Lehman. They will be joined by pianist, Rebekah Bruce. Ravi Aujla will play the role of Janitor and the understudy role of Emanuel Lehman. Performing the other understudy roles, are Leighton Pugh as Henry Lehman, Simon Victor as Mayer Lehman, and Anyssa Neumann as the alternate pianist.

