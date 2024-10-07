Video: BETWEEN THE BEATS Trailer Highlights San Francisco Rave Scene

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gravitas Ventures, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company, is thrilled to share the official trailer for ‘Between The Beats’, a feature documentary that explores San Francisco’s early 90’s rave scene, its legacy and the influence on the Bay Area and the global dance scene today. The film is set to release on VOD platforms on October 15, 2024.

The film, directed by Martin O’Brien, produced by O’Brien and Mike Koeppel and edited by Robbie Proctor, features Brian Behlendorf, DJ Harvey, DJ Dan, DJ Doc Martin, DJ Garth, DJ Jeno, Joe Haller, Ethan Miller, and other major players in San Francisco’s blissful early 90s rave scene and its powerful influence across the world.

San Francisco was the epicenter of the American rave scene and witnessed some legendary events that began in the early ‘90s. These all-night electronic-music dance parties attracted a diverse cross-section of people. Culturally iconic and socially important, the parties became a catalyst in the lives of so many of the people who experienced them, many of whom went on to become huge players in Silicon Valley, the global dance music scene, and the world of activism. Energetic and inspiring, ‘Between The Beats’ examines the do-it-yourself mentality and psychedelic community spirit that the San Francisco BayArea rave scene epitomized.

"Bringing “Between The Beats” to life was incredibly personal to me as one of the many people who helped create the rave scene in San Francisco. The film was made to take viewers on a journey back to an early 90s music scene that has since grown into the hugely popular EDM / electronica phenomenon across the globe. I wanted to capture the magic of those early years and celebrate transformational music and the powerfully positive energy among its participants,” said Martin O'Brien.

“Gravitas is thrilled to be the North American partner for Between the Beats,” added Mackenzie Maguire, Acquisitions Manager, Gravitas Ventures. “This intimate look into the San Francisco rave scene is sure to fascinate audiences nationwide.”

