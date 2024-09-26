Ukrainian Pianist Anna Fedorova Opens 30th Steinway Society Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ukrainian Anna Fedorova, one of the world's leading young pianists, opens the 30th Season for Steinway Society - The Bay Area with a solo recital on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 at 7:30 pm PDT at the Visual and Performing Arts Center (at De Anza College) in Cupertino, CA.

To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a recorded streaming option to enjoy the concert on-demand for 48 hours.

A favorite of Bay Area audiences, Fedorova is returning to the Steinway stage for an encore performance. She has taken top prizes at the Rubinstein and Moscow International Chopin Competitions and has been mentored by world-renowned musicians Alfred Brendel and Sir András Schiff. From an early age, she showed an innate musical maturity and amazing technical abilities. Her live recording of Rachmaninoff's 2nd Piano Concerto has been viewed more than 35 million times on YouTube, making it the most watched classical concerto on the platform. Fedorova has performed with esteemed orchestras in prestigious concert halls and music festivals of Europe, North and South America, and Asia.

Anna Fedorova: Passionate and Poetic Ukrainian Pianist

Concert presented Live and Live-Streamed by Steinway Society—The Bay Area. Program includes Chopin, and Schubert.

Saturday, October 5 @ 7:30pm

Visual and Performing Arts Center, 21250 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA 95014 (located at De Anza College)

Single Tickets: $50 to $75

General Admission: $75/$65/$55

Senior & student: $70/$60/$50

Livestream online: $25 per household / live + unlimited listens for 48 hours

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com

Subscriptions: Six-concert and three-concert subscriptions available.

THE PROGRAM:

Ravel, Gaspard de la nuit From the new CD, “The Intrigues of the Darkness”

Scriabin, Sonata No. 9, “Black Mass,” Op. 68

Falla, El amor brujo, Suite for Piano (transcribed from the ballet)

Mussorgsky, Pictures at an Exhibition From the new CD, “The Intrigues of the Darkness”

ABOUT ANNA FEDOROVA:

Anna Fedorova has released three solo piano albums, four chamber music albums, and all of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concertos with the Sinfonieorchester St. Gallen under Modestas Pitrenas. BBC Music Magazine issued a 5-star review for the first album with Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 1, Preludes, and Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Fedorova graduated from the Lysenko School of Music in Kyiv and the Accademia Pianistica in Imola, Italy. She received her master's degree and artist diploma at the Royal College of Music, London, under the guidance of Norma Fisher. In 2022, Anna Fedorova and double bassist Nicholas Santangelo Schwartz founded the Davidsbündler Music Academy in The Hague to provide top quality musical education to Ukrainian refugees living in the Netherlands.

