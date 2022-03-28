Transcendence Theatre Company Announces 2022 Summer Season

Transcendence Theatre Company, California Wine Country's award-winning, premiere entertainment experience, has announced the highly anticipated titles for their 2022 Season of original outdoor musical revues: Let's Dance, Hooray for Hollywood and The Gala. The Transcendence Theatre Company summer season at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, CA, begins June 17 and runs through September 18, 2022.

Subscription packages are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale March 28 to members and subscribers, and on April 10 to the general public. Prices range from $25 to $165 for individual shows with savings of 15% when you buy a subscription for the entire season. Save 10% on individual tickets with Early Bird pricing before May 9. For more information, visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Amy Miller and Executive Director Brad Surosky, the company's 11th season celebrates the world of dance, the magic of movies, and the brilliance of Broadway.

"Our 11th season is going to be an eclectic mix of every type of entertainment," shared Miller. "We have brought together performers and creative teams from around the world to present an electrifying program that will take audiences back to yesteryear and open the doors to tomorrow. We cannot wait to share this season with the community and have the Best Night Ever."

Added Surosky, "As we embark on our next decade and beyond of presenting premiere entertainment in Sonoma Valley, we are excited to share our new company brand that celebrates the strength of our community and the breathtaking beauty that surrounds us."

The 2022 Transcendence Theatre Company Season includes:

LET'S DANCE

June 17 through July 3, 2022

A celebration of dance through music and movement, LET'S DANCE reimagines Broadway's best showstoppers with a thrilling infusion of Latin, jazz, and modern music in an evening of non-stop high kicks, foot stomping, and powerhouse vocals unlike anything seen in Sonoma Valley. Featuring songs from 42nd Street, Guys and Dolls, Wicked, Company and more, this evening of re-envisioned classics will open the door of Broadway to a wide range of audiences.

LET'S DANCE is conceived by Luis Salgado (In the Heights), Matt Smart (Hamilton) and Amanda M. Stuart (Harmony). Salgado will also direct and choreograph the production with musical direction by Smart. Creative team also includes Nick Perez as Associate Music Director (Broadway by the Bay).

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD

July 29 through August 14, 2022

Relive the music that makes audiences fall in love with movies. HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD features 15 performers, backed by a full band of brass, strings, and percussion, who will bring new life to a century of movie themes that have enchanted audiences around the world. Experience the magic from the timeless classics to today's top blockbusters. From The Wizard of Oz to The Greatest Showman, from Mancini themes to the movie music of Prince, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Ritchie Valens, this is an evening for the whole family to enjoy.

HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD is conceived and musically directed by Susan Draus (Mamma Mia!, Transcendence's Road Trip), directed and choreographed by Alaina Mills (Beautiful). The creative team also includes Alex Hartman (Choreographer/Associate Director), Alejandro Senior (Associate Music Director), and Kyle DuPree (Assistant Choreographer).

THE GALA

September 9 through 18, 2022

Our annual touchstone event returns! THE GALA is an evening of Broadway elegance that brings the heart-stirring music of the stage to the starry skies in the Valley of the Moon. Full of the stage hits you love and new surprises, this is a one-of-a-kind enchanted evening that has made Transcendence a Wine Country phenomenon.

THE GALA is conceived by Chip Abbott (Tootsie) and Matt Smart (Hamilton). Abbott will also direct and choreograph the production, with musical direction by Smart. Dee Tomasetta (FOX's "So You Think You Can Dance") serves as the Associate Choreographer.

Transcendence Theatre Company would like to thank the following sponsors for their 2022 Season: RBC Wealth Management, Sotheby's International Realty, Redwood Credit Union, Sonoma Media Investments, Alan and Susan Seidenfeld Charitable Trust, Daryl Reese Attorney at Law, Kaiser Permanente, Perry Johnson Anderson Miller & Moskowitz LLP, Exchange Bank, Viansa Winery & B.R. Cohn Winery, Bank of Marin, Friedman's Home Improvement, Walter and Pistole Attorney at Law, Spot On Events and Productions, Homebridge Mortgage - Gayle Arrowood, girl & the fig, KZST, Parkpoint Health Club, Presentation School, Hanna Boys Center, Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn, The Dance Center, Best Western Sonoma Valley Inn, JDH Wealth Management, Jeffrey and Shelly Bean DDS, Sonoma County Medical Association, Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Association, Sonoma Valley Authors Festival, Finish American Home Association, Signarama, and Unicorn Printing Group.

About Transcendence Theatre Company: Transcendence Theatre Company is California Wine Country's premiere entertainment experience, ten years and counting. With three original outdoor musical revues every summer, an indoor Holiday show every winter, and more, our mission is to create extraordinary evenings featuring the best talents from Broadway and beyond. From its primary home within the majestic open-air ruins of the historic winery in Jack London State Historic Park to other remarkable and stunning settings throughout wine country and the community, Transcendence Theatre Company is dedicated to providing the joys and benefits of musical theater to all through one of a kind performances, community engagements, and arts education programs. www.bestnightever.org

Each Transcendence show includes a pre-show picnic in the park's sprawling vineyard and meadow, and features a variety of local businesses including gourmet food trucks, vendors, pre-show entertainment, and fine wine from acclaimed Sonoma County wineries.