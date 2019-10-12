Town Hall Theatre Presents Staged Reading Of THE RIVER

Town Hall Theatre's first IN THE WINGS staged reading of the 2019-20 Season is a one-night only performance of THE RIVER, a lyrical and mysterious new play about a man and a woman (or women, possibly), and fishing, by Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth. THE RIVER will have one performance on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Town Hall Theatre Company, 3535 School Street, in Lafayette, CA. Tickets are $10 general admission and free to subscribers, and are available through the Box Office at (925) 283-1557 or online at www.TownHallTheatre.com.

In his subtly crafted play, THE RIVER, playwright Jez Butterworth sets the story in a remote cabin on the cliffs beside a river. The Man has invited The Woman there, and he longs to share with her the ecstatic excitement of fishing for trout that night, a once-a-year moonless night. Darkness, the sound of the rushing river and lights come up on the Man calling the police about a woman who has gone missing while fishing. He is interrupted by a door banging and The Other Woman enters, seemingly having exchanged places. Are we witnessing some kind of ritual enfold? Are we watching a ghost story, a thriller or an elegy?

THE RIVER is directed by Matthew Travisano and features three Bay Area talents: Erin Gould as The Man, Sarah Ruby as The Woman and Cynthia Lagodzinski as The Other Woman.

Town Hall's reading is the first time THE RIVER has been heard in the Bay Area.

First produced by the Royal Court, London, in 2012, THE RIVER received its North American premiere at the Circle in the Square Theatre in New York in 2014 starring Hugh Jackman, Cush Jumbo and Laura Donnelly.





