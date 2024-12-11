Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards
Theatreworks Silicon Valley Presents World Premiere Musical HAPPY PLEASANT VALLEY: A SENIOR SEX SCANDAL

This riotous romp of a new musical features book, music, and lyrics by Bay Area composer/playwright/ lyricist Min Kahng.

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will stage the World Premiere of Happy Pleasant Valley: A Senior Sex Scandal Murder Mystery Musical.

This riotous romp of a new musical features book, music, and lyrics by Bay Area composer/playwright/ lyricist Min Kahng, whose The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga made its World Premiere at TheatreWorks. Set in a senior living community, this lively musical comedy explodes misconceptions about sexuality and aging. An audience favorite at TheatreWorks' 2023 New Works Festival, this up-to-the-minute work follows Gen Z influencer Jade, who becomes enmeshed in solving mysterious murders in her grandmother June's residence, Happy Pleasant Valley Senior Apartments.

Inspired by their favorite crime-solving heroines, Jade and June join forces to track down the perpetrator in this rollicking comedy which was the recipient of TheatreWorks' Kurjan/Butler Commission. In-demand director/ playwright and TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting & Literary Management Jeffrey Lo directs. Happy Pleasant Valley: A Senior Sex Scandal Murder Mystery Musical is presented in a co-production with Center Repertory Company, where it will appear following its TheatreWorks run.

Previews will run Wednesday, March – Friday, March 7, 2025 with an opening: Saturday, March 8, 2025. The production will run through Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto, CA.

Special Performances

ASL Interpretation: 7:30pm Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Open Captioning: 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, March 23, 2025; 2pm on Wednesday, March 26, 2024

Audio Description: 8pm Saturday, March 29, 2025; 2pm Sunday, March 30, 2025

Please register in advance, as service includes a pre-show talk 30 minutes before the performance.

Masks Required: 8pm Friday, March 14, 2025; 2pm Saturday, March 15, 2025; 2pm Sunday, March 23, 2025

Assistive Listening Devices available at every performance

Pre-show discussion with artists: 6:30pm Thursday, March 6, 2025

Post-show discussions with cast: 7:30pm Wednesday, March 12, 2025; 7:30pm Wednesday, March 26, 2025

For information visit theatreworks.org or call 877-662-8978.




