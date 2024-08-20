Theatre Rhinoceros to Present FALLIN, A New Queer Buddy Spy Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Rhinoceros, the longest-running LGBTQIA+ theatre anywhere, will open their 2024-25 season with John Fisher's FALLIN, a sequel to last season's BILLY. The show centers a pair of global superspies (played by Fisher and non-binary actor Raye Goh), a generation apart in age and united by their queerness, tasked with saving the world from imminent destruction - again.

Evil forces are in play – climate change, extreme weather, nefarious politicians, rogue nations - and Day, a young Lieutenant (Goh), and The Colonel (Fisher), a seasoned pro, are the Special Forces who must restore order to a planet broken by greed and power struggles. From New York to Hawaii to North Korea, from the skies to the depths of the ocean to the Metropolitan Opera, they are a fist-toting dynamic duo determined to preserve freedom, while resisting all attempts to pigeonhole or trap them.

John Fisher, the GLAAD and Will Glickman Award Winning playwright of BILLY, MEDEA THE MUSICAL, and many other gems of contemporary queer theatre, writes and directs.

(Author, Director, “The Colonel”) enjoyed an eight-month run of his show A HISTORY OF WORLD WAR II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row – Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning ACTION HERO, SHAKESPEARE GOES TO WAR, TO SLEEP AND DREAM, COMBAT!, and MEDEA, THE MUSICAL, soon to open Off-Broadway at the Actors' Temple, Manhattan.

Raye Goh

(“Day”) is a queer and neuroqueering Asian-American performer born and raised in San Francisco, the unceded homeland of the Ramaytush Ohlone peoples. They have performed in dance productions with Kruciaal Element Dance Company in San Diego and OngDance Company in the Bay Area. Raye's theatre journey began with stage managing John Fisher's The History of World War II, and they are excited to return to the Special Forces saga as Lieutenant Day.

Comments