Theatre Rhinoceros and John Fisher's Essential Services Project Present RICHELIEU

The performance takes place on Saturday, June 24 at 8pm.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

Cardinal Richelieu is going to make France the greatest country on earth. It’s 1620, the time of the three Musketeers, Cyrano, the Inquisition, and Louis XIII – intrigue reigns, danger is everywhere, and one man will either bring peace or utter destruction. This is his story.

All previous E.S.P. performances available at www.JohnFisher.biz.

RICHELIEU is conceived and performed by John Fisher with technical direction by Raye Narra, and is performed online and in-person at Theatre Rhinoceros, the longest-running LGBTQ+ theatre in the world.

What: RICHELIEU: An Essential Services Project

When: Saturday, June 24 at 8pm

Where: Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th St., San Francisco, CA 94114

Castro Street MUNI Station; F Market, 33 Stanyan, 24 Divisadero 

Streetcar and Bus Lines 

OR online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89500602208 

Tickets: Free - No RSVP Necessary

Info / Res: https://therhino.org/ or https://fb.me/e/18k6mBgSc 

