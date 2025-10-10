The San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance to Present CAMP S.L.A.Y.: A QUEER MURDER MYSTERY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The San Francisco State University School of Theatre & Dance will present Camp S.L.A.Y.: A Queer Murder Mystery!, a new comedy by SF State REP company member Alison Radkey, on December 3 and 5, 2025, in the Little Theatre on the SFSU campus.

Produced by SF State REP, the university’s inaugural resident ensemble, Camp S.L.A.Y. follows a group of queer friends who gather for a weekend retreat in the Santa Cruz Mountains—only to find themselves entangled in a hilarious and mysterious whodunit. As bodies drop and secrets unravel, the story explores themes of friendship, identity, and empathy, all wrapped in campy humor and queer joy.

SF State REP’s mission centers on creating “radical joy as a form of resistance.” Reflecting that ethos, the production is written by a queer woman and features a diverse cast and creative team representing a range of races, genders, and backgrounds. The company aims to amplify marginalized voices and cultivate an inclusive artistic community.

In addition to its inclusive casting and creative approach, the production will offer accessible seating, sliding-scale ticket prices, and a sensory-friendly performance, ensuring that Camp S.L.A.Y. is accessible to all audiences.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.