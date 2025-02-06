The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards Gala Returns In Person This March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle has announced the return of their in-person Excellence in Theatre Awards Gala. The Gala, to be held on Monday, March 31, returns to the historic Victoria Theater in the City's Mission District where the event was held for several years prior to the pandemic.

During the latter years of Covid, as the theater community emerged from the shutdown, the Circle hosted online awards to avoid the risk of having a large crowd in a confined space.

"The risk has largely passed," said SFBATCC President Barry Willis. "We now feel it is safe to return to the venue that served as our home until 2020. We are excited to welcome the theater community back to the Bay Area's only annual awards event."

SFBATCC awards cover the theater season of the previous calendar year. This year's gala will fete dozens of nominees and award recipients from the 2024 calendar year, in addition to honoring four Special Awards winners.

"Time constraints preclude acceptance speeches, other than for Special Awards," said SFBATCC Vice President Linda Ayres-Frederick. "We do make sure that every honoree has an opportunity to be acknowledged by the community and have their photo taken onstage."

This year's gala will be co-hosted by actor/director/producer Aldo Billingslea, professor of theater arts at Santa Clara University, and by SAG/AFTRA/Equity performer Susan Monson, one of the Bay Area's premier voice talents.

The Victoria Theatre is at 2961 16th Street in San Francisco's Mission District, with a nearby BART station. The event will feature live music. There's no dress code, but attendees tend to work up imaginative attire for what's always a rowdy celebration of excellence across a diverse range of theatre skills.

"We look forward to reconnecting with our many theater friends at the old Vic," said Willis. "Save the date: Monday, March 31. See you there!"

Doors open at 6 pm; awards begin at 7. Small bites and liquid refreshments are included in the ticket price: $35 online (plus applicable fees) or $40 cash at the door. Tickets are available here:

