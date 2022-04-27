The Novato Theater Company Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

The Novato Theater Company announces A Doll's House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath as the last play of their 2021 - 22 season. It previews on Thursday, May 19 (7:30pm), and runs Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm until June 12, 2022. To serve their deaf patrons, Novato Theater Company is offering one performance with sign language interpreters on Sunday, June 5.

George Bernard Shaw described the finale of Henrik Ibsen's 1879 masterpiece A Doll's House as "the slam heard round the world." That play ends with a revolutionary idea, a positively shocking one at that time: Nora, a housewife, leaves her husband and children behind in order to gain her independence.

Lucas Hnath's sequel reveals what happens when Nora returns,15 years later. Director Gillian Eichenberger says, "this play is like a painting, where every time you look at it, you find a new detail that stirs a memory or an emotion. It is both familiar and surprising, sweet but with a little salt. The themes are universal, so there's no need to know the original. It's about love and family, but it's also about carving your own path in the world and being your own revolution. During the pandemic, many revolted from what was safe and comfortable, whether it was a job or relationship, fulfilling a burning need for something more. With heart and humor, A Doll's House Part 2 explores the inherent costs and rewards for these choices. I'm confident this will be a satisfying experience for everyone that will inspire exciting debates and personal reflections.

A Doll's House, Part 2 was nominated for eight Tony Awards.

For anyone who wants to learn more about the original, NTC will be offering special events with the cast explaining and discussing Ibsen's play. Details can be found at NovatoTheaterCompany.Org.

Gilian Eichenberger (Director) is an Actor, Director, and Theater Educator from Marin County. Recently she performed at Marin Theater Company in the premiere of Christmas at Pemberley: Georgiana and Kitty when she stepped into the roles of Mary Bennet & Margaret O'Brien for the final week. Other regional credits include Sheila in Hair (6th Street), Roxie in Chicago (NTC), April in Company (NTC), and Juliet in Romeo and Juliet (Throckmorton). She is a dedicated educator of artists of all ages, having worked as a Director, Music Director and Vocal Coach with Stanford University, Throckmorton Theater, Redwood High School, Katia & Co. and privately through the Kayla Gold Vocal Studio. gillianeichenberger.org

Alison Peltz (Nora) last read the boards as Mrs. Lovett in Novato Theater Company/Theatre-at-Large's Sweeney Todd (SFBATCC Award nomination-principle performance). Other roles include Velma Kelly in Chicago with the Pinole Players and Novato Theater Company (SFBATCC Award nomination-Principal Performance), Diana/Choreographer in Next to Normal (SFBATCC Award winner and TBA Award finalist-Principal Performance and Choreography) and Baker's Wife/Choreographer in Into the Woods (SFBATCC Award-Choreography) with Novato Theater Company/Theatre-at-Large and Spreckels Theatre Company, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors with Novato Theater Company, Winnifred in Once Upon A Mattress (Dean Goodman Award) with Ross Valley Players and Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar with Theatre-at-Large.

Mark Clark (Torvald) directed NTC's Man of La Mancha, The Sound of Music, Sweet Charity, As You Like It, and this season's Mod staging of The Importance of Being Earnest. Pre-pandemic, he played Simon Stimpson in NTC's Our Town and roles in Lettice and Lovage, The Odd Couple, A Christmas Carol and Pirates of Penzance. He was recently elected NTC Board President for the third time.

Shirley Nilsen Hall (Anne Marie) is a long-time member of NTC and has performed in many plays and musicals over the years.

Jannely Calmell (Emmy) started her training at College of Marin and has been performing around Marin County for eight years. Her recent work includes Sylvia at Ross Valley Players, A View From the Bridge at the Shelton Theater, The Wolves at Marin Theater Company, and A Chorus Line at Novato Theater Company.