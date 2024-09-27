THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Return to Oasis Arts in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OASIS ARTS in partnership with Ray of Light Theatre will present a live, fully immersive Rocky Horror Show. This show is IMMERSIVE, meaning the story, the singing, the dancing, the debauchery, doesn’t just unfold on stage, but all around you and in every inch (and we do mean EVERY INCH) of the OASIS. In fact, that hottie you’ve been chatting up all night might just be one of Dr. Frank’s loyal servants. What better place to bring The Rocky Horror show to life, than the country’s largest drag club, built in a converted gay bathhouse, nestled smack dab in the center of the Leather Cultural District.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie night club of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, before Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man in gold hot pants named "Rocky."

“I am so proud of this production of Rocky Horror”, says D’Arcy Drollinger, “it’s part musical, part drag show, part immersive experience. I’ve never seen a Rocky production like ours. I wish Richard O’Brien, the creator, could see it.”

“This is a ‘Rocky Horror Show’ for longtime fanatics, folks who thought themselves long over it, and curious virgins alike. Whether you've previously seen ‘Rocky’ on stage or on screen, this experience feels like the one it always should have been.” – Jim Gladstone, Bay Area Reporter

The show also features Snaxx (Columbia), trixxie carr (Magenta), Joe Greene (Riff-Raff), Lisa Frankenstein (Janet), Julio Chavez (Brad), Kipp Glass (Rocky), Ryan Patrick Welsh (Narrator), and Em Dwyer, Cheetah Biscotti, Julien Guss, River Sanders, Katy Deines, and Zach Isen as the Phantoms.

Standing/dancing room only apart from the VIP seated sections. There are multiple timed entrances. Take note of which entrance time you are purchasing as we will not be able to accommodate late seating. Entry times are staggered to accommodate room sizes. But don’t worry, while every timed entry is a unique experience, everyone will still get to “come up to the lab” for the full Rocky Horror Show in each time slot.

VIP Runway Seating includes guaranteed runway seating & dedicated bar service.

21+ nightclub. Patrons must show proof of being 21+ to enter.

For ADA seating, please purchase your ticket and then email boxoffice@sfoasis.com with your confirmation info.

