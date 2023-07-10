THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME to be Presented at Children's Musical Theater San Jose This Month

Children's Musical Theater San Jose will present The Hunchback of Notre Dame directed by CMT Artistic Director Kevin Hauge and running July 28-August 6 at the historic Montgomery Theater (271 Market Street, downtown San Jose).

Tickets for The Hunchback of Notre Dame range in price from $25 - $35 and are on sale now at Click Here or by calling 408-288-5437. CMT's production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is being produced, thanks to support from the National Endowment for the Arts. In addition to mastering the show's haunting vocal score, this production has an added emphasis on inclusion and uses ASL to enhance its storytelling. As with all CMT Mainstage productions, two casts rotate during the run of the show and for Hunchback, 100 performers ages 14-20 will take the stage, including current college students who return home for the summer professional feeling Mainstage experience. The Hunchback of Notre Dame is based on the Victor Hugo novel and the Disney animated film. The sweeping story begins at the stately cathedral in 15th century Paris where Quasimodo, the lonely bell-ringer, is held captive in his tower. He is enchanted by the kind and beautiful Romani girl Esmeralda, but he has two rivals for her attention-one of whom is his devious keeper, Frollo, who will stop at nothing to have what he wants. Complete with a powerful Oscar-nominated score, this epic and unforgettable love story redefines what it means to be a hero.

The artistic team for The Hunchback of Notre Dame joining Kevin Hauge includes CMT alums, Catherine Brady (Vocal Director), Sarah Bylsma and Rudy Fuentes(Assoc. Director/Choreographer), and Amie Jan (Musical Director).

The Performance schedule for The Hunchback of Notre Dame playing July 28-August 6 at The Montgomery Theatre (271 Market Street in San Jose) is:

· Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m.

· Saturday, July 29 at 2 & 7 p.m.

· Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

· Thursday, August 3 at 7 p.m.

· Friday, August 4 at 7 p.m.

· Saturday, August 5 at 2 & 7 p.m.

· Sunday, August 6 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at www.cmtsj.org or by calling 408-288-5437.

CMT San Jose, now in its 55th year, was the first youth arts organization to receive a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. That initial recognition has been followed by an unprecedented 12 additional NEA grants, a distinction no other youth arts organization in the country can claim. CMT remains dedicated to providing the highest possible caliber of musical and theatrical training to children from ages 4 to 20, spanning all abilities, and stands behind its commitment to never turn a child away, regardless of financial or physical limitations. What distinguishes CMT from all other similar theater organizations is their commitment that "Every child who auditions for CMT participates."

Each year CMT San Jose presents a series of 11 musicals in three distinct divisions: Rising Stars (ages 7-14), Mainstage (ages 14-20) and Marquee Productions, which feature a cast of CMT alumni and working actors from the Bay Area. The guiding principles for Rising Stars and Mainstage shows are: casting all who audition; setting and achieving the highest artistic standards; embracing diversity in performers, audiences and staff; and providing a positive, family-friendly, nurturing community. CMT strives to continue this artistic excellence-and expose the community to musical theater at its finest-by providing professional opportunities through its Marquee Productions division.

About Artistic Director Kevin Hauge

In his 28th season as Artistic Director at CMT San Jose, Kevin has led the nation's premier theater company for youth in taking on increasingly challenging and professional-quality productions. His innovative approach to productions includes incorporating modern techniques and technology, culminating in recognition of artistic excellence from the National Endowment for the Arts for nine consecutive years. A recipient of the prestigious Lin Wright Special Recognition Award by the American Alliance for Theater and Education, he's been the guest speaker at the International Association of Theater Educators Conference in Washington D.C., and the Education and Technology conference in New York City. Kevin has collaborated on productions in a variety of venues all over the world. He's staged ice shows, magic shows, musical revues, industrial shows, corporate parties, television specials and book musicals for a variety of companies, including Tropworld (Atlantic City), Harrah's (Reno), Six Flags Parks (nationwide), and Royal Viking Cruise Lines (worldwide). Some of the unique productions Kevin has worked on include You're in the Movies (MGM Grand) in Las Vegas, World of Wonders

(Everland) in Seoul, South Korea, and a special Easter Celebration (The White House) in Washington D.C. Kevin has appeared several times as a guest artist with the San Jose Symphony, and has served on the Exhibits Committee at the Tech Museum of Innovation.

About CMT San Jose (Children's Musical Theatre San Jose)

CMT San Jose, a nationally acclaimed theater organization honored 13 times by the NEA and the oldest performing arts organization in San Jose, is celebrating its 55th year. A key provider of life building opportunities for youth in Silicon Valley, CMT remains committed to its mission to train and educate today's youth through musical theater to set and achieve high artistic and personal goals and to inspire them to become exemplary artists, patrons and citizens of tomorrow. Inclusiveness and quality are the two touchstones of CMT's vision. CMT is dedicated to providing the highest possible caliber of musical and theatrical training to children from ages 4 to 20, spanning all abilities and stands behind its promise never turn a child away, regardless of financial or physical limitations.