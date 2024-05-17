San Francisco Opera Goes On The Road This June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco Opera's popular Bohème Out of the Box travels to Albany and Union City in June with free, outdoor live afternoon performances of an abridged version of Giacomo Puccini's La Bohème. Puccini's beloved opera about love and loss among a group of bohemian artists will be performed in an intimate 75-minute version on a converted shipping-container-turned-mobile opera stage. In addition to Bohème Out of the Box, the Company's resident artists, the Adler Fellows, will take the stage for an Out of the Box: Encore Concert in Union City on June 29.

Co-presented by the City of Albany, the Thursday, June 27, 1pm performance of Bohème Out of the Box takes place on bustling Solano Avenue (near the corner of Evelyn Avenue). Audience members are encouraged to order takeout lunch from a nearby restaurant and enjoy it at the show. The June 29 Union City stop at Charles F. Kennedy Park will feature two afternoon performances: Bohème Out of the Box at 1pm and Out of the Box: Encore Concert, a one-hour concert of opera arias and duets performed by San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows, the talented young artists from the Company's acclaimed resident artist program, at 4:30pm (calendar editors: note updated start time).

Families with young children are invited to participate in free First Act Workshops 45 minutes before showtime at all Bohème Out of the Box performances. Explore Puccini's La Bohème and get to know the passionate artists in the story. Bring along a favorite stuffed-animal friend and dance to “Musetta's Waltz,” one of the most famous melodies in all of opera.

Directed by Jose Maria Condemi, Bohème Out of the Box is sung in Italian with English narration and features a cast of San Francisco Opera's Adler Fellows and guest artists with piano accompaniment. Live English supertitles will be available via personal mobile devices. Digital synopsis is available in English and Spanish.

The scheduled cast for all performances features (*current San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow): Caroline Corrales* (Mimì), Christopher Oglesby (Rodolfo), Samuel Kidd* (Marcello), Georgina Adams* (Musetta), James McCarthy* (Colline), Jongwon Han* (Schaunard) and Philip Skinner (Benoit/Alcindoro), with pianists Julian Grabarek* and Yang Lin*, and narration by Michael Bragg. The creative/technical team includes: Jose Maria Condemi (Stage Director), Cassandra Carpenter (Costume Consultant), Ryan O'Steen (Set Coordinator) and Justin A. Partier (Lighting Director).

Launched last season as part of the Company's centennial, Bohème Out of the Box brings La Bohème's powerful emotions and soaring music to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area. The 2023 performances were presented in South San Francisco, Los Gatos and Dublin, and earlier this year the mobile production delighted audiences in Burlingame, Alameda and Silicon Valley tech/corporate campuses.

SAN FRANCISCO OPERA PRESENTS BOHÈME OUT OF THE BOX

Bohème Out of the Box runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission and features piano accompaniment. Performed by San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows and guest artists in Italian with English narration. Live English supertitles will be available on personal mobile devices. Digital synopsis is available in English and Spanish.

Bohème Out of the Box is a free event. Registration at sfopera.com/box is encouraged but not required.

Admission/seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at many of the locations or nearby, and audiences are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to enjoy during the shows.

Casting and schedule subject to change. Additional event information will be announced at a later date. For more information, including directions, parking, public transit and event updates, visit sfopera.com/box.

PLEASE NOTE: In the event of rain and inclement weather, these outdoor performances may be cancelled or delayed. Register at sfopera.com/box.

FREE FIRST ACT WORKSHOPS: Families with young children are invited to participate in free First Act Workshops 45 minutes before showtime at all Bohème Out of the Box performances. Explore Puccini's La Bohème and get to know the passionate artists in the story. Bring along a favorite stuffed-animal friend and dance to “Musetta's Waltz,” one of the most famous melodies in all of opera.

ALBANY

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 1 p.m. – Bohème Out of the Box

The performance will take place at the intersection of Solano Avenue and Evelyn Avenue, Albany

Bohème Out of the Box makes a lunchtime visit to perform on Albany's charming Solano Avenue, full of restaurants and local businesses. Audiences are encouraged to purchase lunch at one of the local restaurants and join us in the closed street intersection for a unique lunchtime experience (chairs will be provided on a first-come, first served basis). This event is presented in partnership with the City of Albany.

UNION CITY

Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. – Bohème Out of the Box

Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. – Out of the Box: Encore Concert (note: new start time)

Kennedy Park Amphitheater, 1333 Decoto Road, Union City

The beautiful park amphitheater in Charles F. Kennedy Park is the setting for two performances: a 1 p.m. performance of Bohème Out of the Box and at 4:30 p.m., Out of the Box: Encore Concert, a free one-hour concert of popular opera arias and duets performed by Adler Fellows, San Francisco Opera's resident artists. Seating will be on the gently sloping hill of the outdoor amphitheater. Food and beverages, as well as crafts from local artisans, will be available for purchase at the adjoining Vendor Market. The venue is walking distance from Union City BART. This event is presented in partnership with the City of Union City.

