Symphony San Jose to Present Season-Closing Program with Nakamatsu and Shimono in June

Symphony San Jose will present REMEMBER THE TITANS on Saturday, June 1 2024 at 7:30pm and Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 2:30pm at The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113.

Symphony San Jose's 2023–2024 season comes to a rousing conclusion with the help of international conducting sensation Tatsuya Shimono and San Jose's own Van Cliburn Gold Medalist pianist, Jon Nakamatsu.

These two giants of our stage are some of our biggest stars, and it is only fitting that they close out such an exciting season as this has been. The program features the music of the three M's: Márquez, Mozart, and Mahler.

THE PROGRAM:

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2

W.A. Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1 (Titan)

ARTISTS

Tatsuya Shimono, conductor

Soloist: Jon Nakamatsu, piano.

Symphony San Jose

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115

TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600

Website: www.symphonysanjose.org

Email: jmeyers@symphonysanjose.org

Walk-Up Box Office: 325 South First Street, San Jose, 95113. Located between San Carlos and San Salvador Street next to the California Theatre. Ticket Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm.

Biographies of the Artists:

Jon Nakamatsu:

Born in San Jose, Jon Nakamatsu is the son of David Y. Nakamatsu, a San Jose electrical engineer, and Karen F. Maeda Nakamatsu, a city employee. He was raised in nearby Sunnyvale, attended Prospect High School and Stanford University before becoming a German teacher at St. Francis High School in Mountain View.

In June 1997 Nakamatsu won the Gold Medal at the Tenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the first American to win this prize since 1981. Immediately following the competition, he quit his job as a high school German teacher to pursue a career as a classical pianist. He did not attend a music conservatory or major in music while he attended college and graduate school, but studied privately with Marina Derryberry for over 20 years beginning at the age of six, worked with Karl Ulrich Schnabel since the age of nine and trained for 10 years in composition, theory and orchestration with Dr. Leonard Stein of the Schoenberg Institute.

Nakamatsu is a regular on Symphony San Jose's program schedule and performs at least one concert every season for SSJ. He has been a guest soloist for over 150 orchestras world-wide.

Tatsuya Shimono:

Born in Kagoshima in 1969, Tatsuya Shimono cemented his international reputation as a conductor by winning the First Prize and the Hideo Saito Award at Tokyo International Music Competition for conducting in 2000 and the First Prize at the 47th Besançon International Competition in 2001. Since then he has guest conducted major orchestras in Japan and abroad. Shimono has appeared with major orchestras such as Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia,Czech Philharmonic Orchestra , Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra,Orchestre National des Pays de la Loire,Südwestdeutsche Philharmonie Konstanz and Silicon Valley Symphony.

In 2006 he was appointed Resident Conductor of the Yomiuri Nippon Symphony Orchestra and since 2013 he is holding the title of Principal Guest Conductor there. He is also holding the title of Music Director of Hiroshima Wind Orchestra since 2011 and guest conductor of Kyoto Symphony Orchestra since 2014. Just recently he was appointed as General Music Director of Hiroshima Symphony Orchestra which will be started from April, 2017. In addition to his work with orchestra he also regularly conducts Opera at New National Theatre Tokyo,Nissay Theatre and Nikikai Opera among others.

Photos courtesy of the artists and Symphony San Jose

Comments