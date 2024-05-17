ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL to Kick Off Silicon Valley Shakespeare's Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Silicon Valley Shakespeare's mainstage summer season kick-starts at Willow Street Park, in San José, on Friday, June 7th!

Hold onto your knickers because Silicon Valley Shakespeare kick-starts the mainstage summer season with its annual FREE Shakespeare in the Park production featuring William Shakespeare's All's Well That Ends Well!

This is the first time in SVS' 25 years of producing classic works and plays by the Bard that the company is presenting All's Well That Ends Well. There's a reason for that: it is often categorized as one of William Shakespeare's "problem plays." But that is not stopping the production's director, Marley Rose-Teter, who is determined to prove that this 401-year-old play is actually a hidden gem waiting to be polished and presented.

The plot is not your typical rom-com fodder. In All's Well That Ends Well, the girl is in love with a boy who is considered to be well beyond her social standing. Though the boy does not love her in return, she is determined to win his affection. But this clever girl will not be ignored or outdone, so she sets out to bring to fruition impossible tasks set forth by the boy. And there begins the madness and fun shenanigans.

All's Well That Ends Well will run from Thursdays to Sundays, June 7-23, at Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park in Willow Glen, San José. Additionally, there will be a dress-up theme night on Thursday, June 13th, where audience members arriving in Renaissance attire will receive a complimentary ticket for that evening's intermission raffle, and an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, June 15th.

SVS' team is finally giving this work a chance to shine under the late-spring and early-summer stars! If anyone can make sense of this tangled love story, it's the talented cast and crew of this production. So grab your picnic baskets, plop down on the grass, and get ready to be delightfully confused (in the best way possible).

Who knows, you might even leave the park thinking, "All's well that ends well, indeed!"

Additional information about the production is available at svshakespeare.org.

Comments