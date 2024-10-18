TAKES ALL KINDS Extends at the Marsh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to overwhelmingly popular demand, The Marsh San Francisco has extended Dan Hoyle’s latest work, Takes All Kinds, now running through December 13, 2024.

Directed by Aldo Billingslea and developed with Charlie Varon and Michael Moran, Takes All Kinds has been playing to packed houses and standing ovations, receiving high praise from audiences and critics.

In the 75-minute work, Hoyle recreates real conversations with Americans from across the country, that he met on the front lines of political battles, from school board showdowns in Sarasota, to organizers in the streets of Atlanta, churchgoers in Charleston, a convivial barbershop in Las Vegas, and a former violent extremist in Missouri now dedicated to deradicalizing others

. In Takes All Kinds, Hoyle brings to life the moving, funny, raw, and surprising true stories of unlikely changemakers.

Takes All Kinds can be seen 7:30pm Fridays and 5:00pm Saturdays, now through December 13, 2024 (no performance on November 1, 2, 8, 29) at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

