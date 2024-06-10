Synergy Theater to Present SPONTANEOUS SOAP: AN IMPROVISED DAYTIME DRAMA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's unscripted comedy theater at its very best as Synergy Theater returns to the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with its improvised homage to the classic TV soap opera in Spontaneous Soap: An Improvised Daytime Drama. July 18 - 28, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm. Spontaneous Soap concludes Synergy Theater's 2023/2024 season of completely improvised full-length plays at the high-profile regional arts center.

"The show is based on the early days of daytime drama when the "Soaps" were sponsored by products such as dish and laundry soap--hence the name," explains show-creator and director Lynn Shields. "Our show takes place in the small town of Beaver Pines, USA in the year 1960 and just like scripted soap operas it'll be filled with scandal, intrigue, sex, romance, villains and dramatic pauses to die for."

Lynn grew up with a passion for the soaps. "I spent every Summer of my childhood and adolescence watching As the World Turns and The Guiding Light. Like other Soap fans, I came to feel like I knew the characters personally and I would be completely invested in liking or hating them."

"We're doing it just like an actual soap opera," explains Synergy Theater's Artistic Director Kenn Adams, "in which each of our eight performances will pick up exactly where the previous show left off. So, each audience is thrown right into the middle of the intrigue and has the fun of catching up with the story. Each show will have its own exciting twists and revelations - inspired by audience suggestions - and the audience members who see the show more than once will have the additional thrill of watching their favorite characters' storyline unfold and develop over several performances."

Synergy Theater brings Spontaneous Soap: An Improvised Daytime Drama to the Lesher Center for the Arts from July 18 through July 28, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHERE: The Lesher Center for the Arts, George & Sonja Vukasin Theatre

1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

WHEN: July 18 - 28, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm

TICKETS: $25.00 Buy online at www.lesherartscenter.org or by phone at (925) 943-7469

